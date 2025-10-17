Launching on Xbox Game Pass. This game is the dark horse of autumn from the masters of surreal storytelling

Today, in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions, a unique project by Double Fine studio launches. We are talking about Keeper, where we take on the role of a lighthouse keeper.

Christian Pieniazek

Double Fine Productions is known for creating unique, often surreal games, with adventure games leading the way. Today marks the debut of its next project, Keeper. As promised on October 8th, we'll be playing the game in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Keeper will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S (at the time of writing, the game is not yet available in the Microsoft Store, and about 9 hours remain until it unlocks on Steam). Just a quick glance at the materials from this project is enough to grab our attention. The game allows us to take on the role of a walking lighthouse that traverses a forgotten island accompanied by a bird. Our task will be to investigate the mystery of the withering tendrils gradually taking over this piece of land.

Gameplay in Keeper will focus on calm exploration and solving environmental puzzles, requiring the cooperation of both characters. Watching the story unfold without words, you'll see a friendship slowly blossom between the lamppost and its winged buddy.

We know the game's PC requirements.

Keeper – minimum PC system requirements:

  1. Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  2. RAM: 16 GB
  3. Graphics: 8 GB GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5700
  4. Storage: 25 GB
  5. OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Keeper – recommended PC system requirements:

  1. Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  2. RAM: 32 GB
  3. Graphics: 16 GB GeForce RTX 4080 / Radeon RX 7900 XT
  4. Storage: 25 GB
  5. Operating system: Windows 11 64-bit

Keeper

Keeper

October 17, 2025

PC Xbox
