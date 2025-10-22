Chaos Zero Nightmare reroll guide. How to delete your user data to start over

Chaos Zero Nightmare is a new gacha game. So, it’s time to talk about rerolling characters.

Gacha games are popular – especially on mobile devices. So, it’s not a surprise that we constantly receive new titles from this genre. Chaos Zero Nightmare is the newest addition to the list, though it had some errors at launch. This dark dystopian title allows you to check a variety of different characters. Some of them are stronger than others. Of course, which one you get depends on luck. So, how to reroll the best of them?

How to reroll in Chaos Zero Nightmare?

Chaos Zero Nightmare is s gatcha game and character rerolls are something normal. Game is quite fresh, so now you have easy access to Beginner banner.

So, what does the pull character process in Chaos Zero Nightmare look like? In the first place you must complete four tutorial missions:

  1. Prologue 1: The Blue Pot (Battle Tutorial),
  2. Prologue 2: A Promise Unkept (Battle Tutorial),
  3. Chapter 1-1: Back to the Blue Pot (Story),
  4. Chapter 1-2: Eye of the Storm (Chaos roguelike stage).

Now, you have access to mentioned Beginner banner that gives you guaranteed 5-star character in 50 pulls. Of course, some characters are considered better than others. So, let’s look at list.

S-tier characters

  1. Khalipe
  2. Mei Lin

A-tier characters

  1. Hugo
  2. Kayron
  3. Renoa
  4. Rin

B-tier characters

  1. Luke
  2. Magna
  3. Orlea
  4. Veronica

If you are not satisfied with the result and have 15 minutes, you can reset your progress. The only thing you have to do is open Settings and click on person icon to access information about your account. You must click on Reset Server to repeat the whole process. Of course, you can do this infinitely. Good luck!

