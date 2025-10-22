Finally, we might know why Nintendo uploaded that Pikmin animated short

Today, we finally have an answer to why Nintendo uploaded that mysterious Pikmin animated short earlier this month. While speculation ran wild about the purpose of this Pikmin-related video, such as a brand-new Pikmin game, Nintendo has now released a trailer for a free software update for Pikmin 4. Notably, this is not a Switch 2 upgrade, as you might have guessed, but instead a small, out-of-the-blue update to a game released in 2023. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next month to get our hands on this, as it is scheduled for release in November.

We know why Nintendo uploaded that unusual animated short, Pikmin 4 gets a free update

The update includes a few new features and mechanics. First is photo mode, a mechanic that is becoming increasingly common across many modern titles. Players will be able to pause the game at any time, adjust the framing however they like, and then, of course, add Pikmin-themed stickers to the frame to make it the perfect shot. Combine this with the new “Relaxed” difficulty mode to take close-ups with the wildlife. With this mode, creatures will only attack if they are attacked first, resulting in a generally more casual experience. Creatures will also be easier to take down.

For more experienced players looking for a challenge, this free Pikmin 4 update will also introduce a “Fierce” mode that ups the challenge level of creatures in the game. While the trailer doesn’t specify, it’s easy to imagine that this mode will make creatures more aggressive and give them more health, so it takes longer to defeat them. But we will have to wait to learn more about the exact details.

This free update will also include collectible Pikmin wearing various outfits. The trailer shows only three but suggests there are many more to discover. One Pikmin is wearing a ladybug outfit, another has a scoop of ice cream on its head, and the last one wears a donut around its body. For players looking to jump back into Pikmin 4, this will provide a great opportunity to explore the world a little more. The trailer also showcases that these unique Pikmin can be transferred to Pikmin Bloom, the Pokémon GO-inspired mobile app.

Ultimately, this is unexpected, but great. Free updates are becoming less common these days, especially given Nintendo’s recent launch of the Switch 2 and the fees associated with all the Switch 2 upgrades for past games. It is especially unusual that Pikmin 4 gets this free update now, rather than a Switch 2 upgrade, but considering that update would probably have cost $10, this is much better. At least now, this update will be available to all Nintendo Switch players, not just those with the latest console.