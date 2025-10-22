Little maps, little teams, big disappointment. Battlefield 6 starts development with a false start.

It's only been 11 days since Battlefield 6 came out, but the creators are already talking about what's next for the game. This will take the form of seasonal updates divided into parts, which are intended to ensure a constant flow of content so that no player gets bored. The names of the individual chapters, their release dates, and content have already been revealed and are as follows:

Rogue Ops (October 28) – new map Blackwell Fields, Strikepoint mode, Traverser Mark 2 vehicle, SOR-300SC rifle, GGH-22 pistol, Mini Scout sniper rifle, and vehicle add-ons; California Resistance (November 18) – new map Eastwood, Sabotage mode, DB-12 shotgun, M357 Trait revolver, weapon add-on, and Battle Pickups (special weapons to be found on the map); Winter Offensive (December 9) – winter version of the Empire State map, time-limited event Ice Lock, and a pickaxe as a new melee weapon.

Battlefield 6, Electronic Arts, 2025

The creators made it clear that players can expect even more, and the updates mentioned above are just the main course. Moreover, a battle pass called Battlefield Pro will be available. Players will unlock additional cosmetic content with it, which will include both free and paid items.

Big maps still missing

Basically, the devs are gonna give us two new maps and two new modes soon. I have already had the chance to briefly test these new features, and I can say one thing – the creators continue to develop the game in a direction that might have been concerning in the base game, and I'm not sure if it will appeal to everyone.

Starting with the maps: we will receive two new locations, both of which I would rate as medium-sized. The first one, Blackwell Fields, is an atmospheric arena set on an oil drilling site packed with industrial infrastructure. It's got a nice vibe, but it's missing any interesting spots to attack or defend, and the uniform color scheme and lighting greatly limit its clarity. The relatively open space at least allows for fairly free gameplay using vehicles, although you still can't expect long-range armored battles like in BF3 and 4.

Battlefield 6, Electronic Arts, 2025

The second new map, Eastwood, repeats the mistakes of many locations from the BF6 launch version. Again, we have a medium-sized map with tanks, transporters, and helicopters. These can't really get going because Eastwood replicates fancy American suburbs. Most of the area consists of narrow sidewalks between houses, backyard pools, residences, and a section of golf courses.

There's no spot where tanks and other vehicles wouldn't quickly get ambushed by hidden infantry (unless you just stick to driving along one long street at the edge of the map). At the moment, it's definitely the worst map in the entire game, where gameplay was simply frustrating. I already know that after the release of Season 1, I will simply avoid it.

We have CS at home

Two new modes might also be a bit worrying, as they seem to show the creators' new approach. We are dealing with infantry-only matches in very small groups. Strikepoint is the extreme and essentially CS on the Battlefield engine. This mode involves 4 vs 4 matches where there is no respawning. Victory depends on capturing a specific point on the map or eliminating opponents. The team that wins six rounds first takes the victory.

On the other hand, the Sabotage mode involves 8 vs 8 battles focused on destroying or defending supply crates belonging to the opposing team. The roles of defenders and attackers switch back and forth, and whoever gets a certain number of wins first takes the overall victory. As you might guess, both modes favor quick matches on small maps, more in the style of esports shooters than BF. However, there's no room for any deep strategy like in those big titles, so we're left with modes that feel more like cheap knock-offs of the classics rather than a legit product.

Battlefield 6, Electronic Arts, 2025

And what else? Of course, the game has received some new weapons and expansions, but let's not kid ourselves, it's not a revolutionary change. It's great they added these things to the game, especially since there aren't enough vehicle and sidearm upgrades in BF6 right now. But it's not really something to go on about. Well, maybe except for the debut of the FN SCAR-SC rifle, whose absence in the base game was noted by many players.

Skeptics of the new Battlefield will definitely notice the expanding skin machine. In Season 1, there will also be new skins for weapons, soldiers, and vehicles. Fans who prefer a more realistic atmosphere might not be too thrilled, since even among the few items shown by the creators, there were things like gold-plated sniper rifles and graffiti on tanks. There aren't any completely silly skins in the game yet, but it's clear that the developers don't intend to give up on flashy customization.

False start

The beginning of BF6's development doesn't bode well for the future. It seems more like a cringy attempt to tap into the Counter-Strike niche rather than creating content that classic Battlefield fans would actually care about. The maps are also lacking, currently being the weakest of all available in the game. They're making all the same mistakes that people pointed out in the base game. Let's hope this is just a false start and a minor hiccup, and that the upcoming seasons will bring content with more potential.