Did Ed Gein help capture Ted Bundy? Here's how accurate is Monser season 3 on Netflix

On October 3, season 3 of Ryan Murphy's Monster TV series was released on Netflix. This installment focuses on the story of Ed Gein, who in the 1950s lived quietly on a dilapidated farm in the frozen fields of Wisconsin, where he hid a house of horrors so gruesome that it redefined American horror.

Did Ed Gein help solve the Ted Bundy case?

The latest episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story featured another murderer – there was a mention of Ted Bundy, whom Ed Gein allegedly helped capture. After seeing this, many viewers may have wondered whether it was true or fiction. We are here to explain.

The truth is that Ed Gein had nothing to do with the capture of Ted Bundy, a serial killer who committed crimes in the 1970s.

The TV series included this fictional story to further illustrate Gein's schizophrenic personality. Ed Gein was unable to separate reality from his own imagination, and his actions in the Bundy case were an another figment of his imagination, like his conversations with Ilse Koch and Christine Jorgensen.

Monster: The Ed Gein Storya, Ryan Murphy, Netflix, 2025

The visit by FBI agents John Douglas and Robert Ressler, who allegedly asked Gein for help in understanding Bundy's psyche, was purely fictional for the purposes of the TV series Monster: The Ed Gein Story and has nothing to do with the truth. The only truth in all of this was that John Douglas and Robert Ressler are real FBI agents.

Ted Bundy was actually first arrested for failing to stop for a road check. Suspicious items were found in his car at the time, which led to his capture. Bundy managed to escape justice and was finally arrested in 1978, again in connection with a traffic check. He was sentenced to death and executed in the electric chair in 1989.

