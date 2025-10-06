To feel like Ghost of Yotei’s protagonist, one player actually climbed the big mountain from the game

The latest game from Sucker Punch Productions is really wowing players. As of now, Ghost of Yotei has an impressive average rating of 4.87 on the PlayStation Store. The game has already been rated by over 16,000 people, with 95% of them giving it the maximum rating. The story of Atsu wasn't only very warmly received – it turns out that it served as an inspiration even before its release. One of the fans decided to channel the main character and climb Mount Yotei. The demanding feat took him 4 days.

An exceptionally dedicated player turned out to be "Chemical" Yoshino, an editor of the Japanese website Famitsu, who wanted to experience the devotion Atsu has for Ezo (present-day Hokkaido). For this purpose, in mid-September this year, he set off to the titular mountain, which is also one of the most characteristic places in the game of Sucker Punch Productions.

Yotei is a dormant volcano with a height of 1,898 meters above sea level. Although it is not as impressive as Mount Fuji—Japan's highest peak at 3,776 meters above sea level—climbing it can still be a challenge. Yoshino spent 3 nights and 4 days on this endeavor, carrying a 10-kilogram backpack the entire time. He also had to navigate through dense vegetation, avoid craters, and even... Ussuri brown bears.

Although the Famitsu editor could rely on both a guide's assistance and his own experience, the climb was a big challenge. However, as Yoshino himself claims, he not only witnessed a spectacular view but also, like Atsu, felt a closeness to Yotei. You can watch fragments of his journey on YouTube.

Ghost of Yotei is a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, taking place 300 years after the events of the first game. The game was released on October 2nd this year on PlayStation 5.