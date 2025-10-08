Dark game becomes a surprise hit despite Steam ban three days before release. A solo dev won a mad dash against time

The road to a game release can be long and fraught with obstacles, but sometimes the positive feedback from the community makes all the hardships worthwhile. The indie survival horror game Emissary Zero was struggling to meet Steam's requirements until the last minute, but now it's boasting sales of 150,000 copies. The success surprised the creator, who didn't expect such a positive response.

Indie horror phenomenon

Emissary Zero is a first-person game where you, either solo or with up to three friends, have to tackle some nighttime repairs. The issue is that the malfunctions happened in a mysterious complex that's overrun by monsters, and we don't stand a chance against them in a direct fight. So we are left with quiet exploration and vigilant observation of the area while solving puzzles.

The title won over players on Steam, who responded with over 1,700 reviews, 82% of which are positive. The fact that the title has been added to wishlists nearly 200,000 times suggests that sales could really take off.

Emissary Zero fought until the very last moment to launch on Steam

Rone Vine, the creator of the horror, shared his journey to the game's release on Reddit. According to him, work on Emissary Zero started in 2024 with the main goal of completing the project in less than 12 months. In this way, he wanted to avoid a lengthy development process. Especially since he quit his job in September to dive completely into his project.

Rone Vine

Vine's approach forced him to schedule its launch for March 2025, and also led to a crunch in the final 3 months before its release. Despite intense effort, the fate of Emissary Zero was still unclear. Steam rejected the first version of the game due to potential copyright infringement (one of the characters looked too much like Slender Man) and only approved it 2 days before the start of sales. However, this was not the dev's only problem.

I managed to bring all story events together just two weeks before launch. Story texts were finished three days before release, and machine translation for other languages was done two days before. Even though a lot was done at the last moment, the release version was ready a day before launch, recalls the creator of Emissary Zero.

Today, Rone Vine is doing great with both sales and reviews, but it took a bit of luck to get there. The game barely had any marketing, but a viral TikTok video in April this year made it super popular.

Emissary Zero is an interesting title for survival horror fans, and at the same time, an inspiration for independent devs. In July, Vine updated his project to include VR headset support, and now he's already planning a sequel, which he hopes to release on consoles too.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!