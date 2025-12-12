Resident Evil Requiem haunts players in a new trailer featuring gameplay footage. The video confirms that in the game we will play as Leon

The Game Awards is an opportunity for developers and publishers not only to announce new titles but also to remind players about already known ones. Capcom decided to take advantage of the latter, showcasing a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem. The company also confirmed recent reports shedding light on the game's biggest mystery.

We officially know since June of this year that the Japanese are working on the ninth main installment of their flagship series. In the meantime, we also learned the release date of this game, which is set for February 27th. At that time, the game will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

In Resident Evil Requiem, we will also get to play as Grace Ashcroft. Since she's not exactly a combat pro, the game will lean a bit more into psychological horror. However, there will be no shortage of opportunities to fill small and large opponents with lead, as the series has accustomed us to.