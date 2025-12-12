Resident Evil Requiem haunts players in a new trailer featuring gameplay footage. The video confirms that in the game we will play as Leon

This year's The Game Awards brought a new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil: Requiem. Fragments of gameplay confirm the long-hidden information.
The Game Awards is an opportunity for developers and publishers not only to announce new titles but also to remind players about already known ones. Capcom decided to take advantage of the latter, showcasing a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem. The company also confirmed recent reports shedding light on the game's biggest mystery.
We officially know since June of this year that the Japanese are working on the ninth main installment of their flagship series. In the meantime, we also learned the release date of this game, which is set for February 27th. At that time, the game will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.
In Resident Evil Requiem, we will also get to play as Grace Ashcroft. Since she's not exactly a combat pro, the game will lean a bit more into psychological horror. However, there will be no shortage of opportunities to fill small and large opponents with lead, as the series has accustomed us to.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
Mass Effect veterans know their craft like few others. Action RPG Exodus in new trailer
Spiritual successor to SOMA is coming. ONTOS will do to your psyche what you fear most
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer