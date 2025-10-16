Days Gone devs let players return to an older PC version. People have their suspicions about where this sudden wave of nostalgia is coming from

Sony and Bend Studio gave PC players a nice surprise by letting them get their hands on the original version of Days Gone again.

For context, let's recall that Days Gone was released on PC in 2021. It was a version of a game that originally came out four years earlier on the PlayStation 4. In April of this year, a remastered edition of the game titled Days Gone Remastered was released on PS5. On PC, most of the improvements (but not all) were made available to owners of the original version for free in an update. It was nice, but doing it as a patch basically meant you couldn't download the 2021 version anymore. Now, this has finally changed.

All you need to do is go to the game's Properties in the Steam client, and then in the "Beta" section, choose between:

Patch 1.07 (the 2021 version of Days Gone). Patch 1.08 (the 2025 version, with improvements from Days Gone Remastered).

Adding this option is good news. Some players think that the main reason for this generosity might be that version 1.08 still has a lot of technical issues, especially with lag and audio glitches. Fans think that instead of fixing the issues, the creators decided it would be easier to just let players enjoy the old version that doesn't have those problems.

It's interesting to note that in the Steam forum thread discussing this change, most of the comments are people asking for Days Gone 2. Unfortunately, Sony doesn't seem to be interested in further developing this franchise. We probably shouldn't expect a quick change in their attitude, especially since a few months ago, Bend Studio had major layoffs, letting go of about 30% of their team.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!