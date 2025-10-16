„This is not an intentional change.” New update for Total War: Warhammer 3 accidentally broke the game

Total War: Warhammer 3 fixes more bugs, but players are under the impression that for every bug that is fixed, 10 more appear in its place.

Jacob Blazewicz

„This is not an intentional change.” New update for Total War: Warhammer 3 accidentally broke the game, image source: Creative Assembly / Sega.
„This is not an intentional change.” New update for Total War: Warhammer 3 accidentally broke the game Source: Creative Assembly / Sega.

The developers of Total War: Warhammer 3 have finally fixed the campaign bugs... but have also added new ones (again), including issues that prevent the use of units from free DLCs.

Fantasy Total War had a year to make up for Creative Assembly's past mistakes, but it seems like players are once again not too happy. On Steam, only 20% of recent reviews are positive—out of over 4,300 user reviews. As a result, even after gathering all the opinions, the game only has "mixed" reviews.

Most of the negative reviews for TW:WH3 on Steam are pretty clear: Warhammer 3 has too many bugs right now, including messed-up AI in the story campaign. Not because Creative Assembly isn't fixing the game. Two days ago, a hotfix was released that removed two AI issues related to recruitment for the Lizardmen and Tomb Kings.

The only thing is that after installing the new update, some players lost access to the units they received for free in the two previous installments of the sub-series, Total War: Warhammer (via Reddit / PCGamesN). Adam Freeman, CA's Community Manager, confirmed that it most likely concerns units added as part of the FLC (Free Downloadable Content) 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown—and it is a bug, not an intended change. An appropriate fix is already on the way.

Even though players appreciated Freeman's quick response, they're still frustrated about yet another glitch being added to the game. They hope that the promised major fixes are on the way and that Creative Assembly will finally address the more serious bugs without introducing additional big issues.

  1. Total War: Warhammer 3 Review - Quality of War
  2. Total War: Warhammer 3 - game guide

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Total War: Warhammer III

February 17, 2022

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map