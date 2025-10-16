„This is not an intentional change.” New update for Total War: Warhammer 3 accidentally broke the game

The developers of Total War: Warhammer 3 have finally fixed the campaign bugs... but have also added new ones (again), including issues that prevent the use of units from free DLCs.

Fantasy Total War had a year to make up for Creative Assembly's past mistakes, but it seems like players are once again not too happy. On Steam, only 20% of recent reviews are positive—out of over 4,300 user reviews. As a result, even after gathering all the opinions, the game only has "mixed" reviews.

Most of the negative reviews for TW:WH3 on Steam are pretty clear: Warhammer 3 has too many bugs right now, including messed-up AI in the story campaign. Not because Creative Assembly isn't fixing the game. Two days ago, a hotfix was released that removed two AI issues related to recruitment for the Lizardmen and Tomb Kings.

The only thing is that after installing the new update, some players lost access to the units they received for free in the two previous installments of the sub-series, Total War: Warhammer (via Reddit / PCGamesN). Adam Freeman, CA's Community Manager, confirmed that it most likely concerns units added as part of the FLC (Free Downloadable Content) 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown—and it is a bug, not an intended change. An appropriate fix is already on the way.

Even though players appreciated Freeman's quick response, they're still frustrated about yet another glitch being added to the game. They hope that the promised major fixes are on the way and that Creative Assembly will finally address the more serious bugs without introducing additional big issues.