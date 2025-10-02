Do you need to play Ghost of Tsushima before Ghost of Yotei? We explain before you buy the game

Ghost of Yotei is one of the most anticipated releases from Sony this year and a sequel to the bestselling Ghost of Tsushima from 2020. The title is the follow-up to Tsushima in a lot of ways—gameplay, storytelling, and the overall directing and visual style. However, not everyone is familiar with Jin Sakai's story, so here's the question: Do you need to know Ghost of Tsushima to get what's going on in Ghost of Yotei?

This page contains minor plot spoilers.

Do you need to know Ghost of Tsushima?

Sucker Punch

The simple answer is: no. Players unfamiliar with the story of Ghost of Tsushima will enjoy Ghost of Yotei just as much. While the plot is told in a similar way and the game is set in the same world, the Mongol invasion in Tsushima happened before the events in Yotei, so the two stories aren't connected at all.

Ghost of Yotei not only takes place in a completely different region of Japan, but it also takes place about 300 years later. The story of Tsushima is set in the latter half of the 13th century on the Tsushima archipelago, located at the southern end of Japan. Ghost of Yotei is set in Ezo, up north, right at the start of the 17th century. Obviously, we won't see any characters from Tsushima in the sequel. Instead of a war with the Mongols, Yotei is an archetypal revenge story, with the main character, Atsu, hunting down the people responsible for destroying her life.

This doesn't mean, of course, that the developers at Sucker Punch have completely distanced themselves from their previous game. More attentive players can spot some tidbits and Easter Eggs for those familiar with Ghost of Tsushima. Keep an eye out for them, especially in the last region of the game, which is on the Oshima coast. One of the side quests there serves as a tribute to the previous game and the titular ghost, Jin Sakai – fans of the first installment won't be disappointed.

We also recommend: