„The expectations are super high.” Blizzard legend talks about why it's so hard to work on games like Diablo 4

Recently, more and more voices are being heard predicting the end of the era of big AAA games. A lot of people in the industry, like Hideo Kojima and Thomas Mahler, are saying that indie developers with smaller budgets are the ones making the best things right now, and they're the ones who'll shape the future. The feather of the Diablo series also pointed out the tough times the AAA gaming segment is going through.

"Extremely Risky" Environment

David Brevik is the co-founder of Blizzard North and co-creator of the first two Diablo games. He recently spoke to PCGamesN, where he admitted that he is aware of the problems that plague the industry of large AAA games such as Diablo IV.

He believes that the environment is currently "extremely risky" and the devs have a very difficult task of meeting player expectations. He also hinted that this is why we often see famous creators leaving big companies to start their own smaller studios.

I mean, we've seen so many triple-A and double-A stuff get canceled in the last two years. It's just brutal, and it's really difficult for giant games. It's super risky; there's a lot of competition. It's very different than it was 20 years ago.

Blizzard initially planned to release expansions for Diablo IV annually. Ultimately, this didn't happen, and the second DLC was delayed to 2026. Brevik believes that the problem lies primarily in the size and popularity of the game.

I think that anytime that you have a big game and you make any changes at all, you're going to have some people that are not happy with it and are a little vocal about it. So I think it's a really tough thing when you're super popular and you have a huge game, the expectations are just through the roof.

At the same time, he shared simple advice for all developers struggling with a similar problem. In his opinion, it's best to just stick to what you believe in.

It's just really stressful to do anything. And so you have to put that aside and say, 'Hey, I believe in the direction we're going here. I believe in what we're doing.'

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!