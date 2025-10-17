Does Escape from Duckov have controller support? Here’s the full breakdown

Parodies and strong inspiration are popular in modern gaming. Many of these games are not the greatest achievements and their quality isn’t the best. However, sometimes you can find something interesting on Steam. Yesterday, Escape from Duckov was released. As you might except, this is the reference to controversial extraction shooter – Escape from Tarkov. This “PVE top-down looter-shooter game” looks very cute. Additionally, “very positive” reviews encourage you to play. However, there is one problem – lack of controller support. So, is there a chance that something will change? Let’s find out.

Does Escape from Duckov have controller support?

Using controllers in FPS on PC is a controversial topic. For many people who are used to the mouse and keyboard, pads are far too imprecise. On the other hand, you can comfortably sit on the couch without any wires and simply enjoy the game.

If you want to get fresh news and guides, follow us on Google News.

So, it’s not surprising that there are players that prefer playing on controllers. Unfortunately, not all games offer this functionality and Escape from Duckov is one of them. So, you must use mouse and keyboard.

Related:Escape From Duckov on PS5, Xbox, and Switch? What we know about the game's console release

This information is quite oblivious. Escape from Duckov is available only on PC and right now, there is no official information about console ports. The lack of support for controllers is a normal consequence of this situation.

For now, if you want to play Escape from Duckov with a controller, you’ll need to be patient and wait for further updates from the developers. Many players have been requesting controller support, even more than multiplayer and co-op, so hopefully it’s something they’ll consider adding in the future.