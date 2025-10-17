Escape From Duckov on PS5, Xbox, and Switch? What we know about the game's console release

Parody is a form of art. We have already seen quite successful, humorous titles that make fun of other games. As an example, we have seen PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (and the genre in general) being ridiculed by Totally Accurate Battlegrounds. Now, the time has come for another shooter title. Despite many controversies, Escape from Tarkov, is close to being released in 1.0 version, but before that could happen, its parody has already hit the market. Escape from Duckov, has been released on Steam, yet no signs are visible of it being released on popular platforms like PS5, Xbox or Switch. What are the chances of it being available there? Let’s find out.

Escape from Duckov PS5, Xbox and Switch release

It is great that we live in times when most games are crossing the borders of multiple platforms and no one is left behind. However, it can happen that some smaller productions postpone creating ports for other consoles due to numerous reasons. Escape from Duckov has already seen a very successful debut on Steam (via SteamDB) which can give hopes for a PS5, Xbox and Switch conversions, doesn’t it?

Related:New on Steam. WoW fans should get ready for something special

Well, it’s not that easy. Currently, there is no official information about whether the developers from Team Soda even plan on bringing this game to consoles. Suffice to say that as of now the title doesn’t even have full controller support implemented. That doesn’t bode well for its multiplatform conquer.

The purpose of Gamepressure is to keep the fans informed about the most important news from the gaming world. By following us on Google News, you allow us to be heard and keep you updated about the recent events in this colorful medium. Thank you!

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. With how well the game started on PC (and Mac), it is possible that with time the creators will get ambitious and decide to bring this title to the wider audience. However, it appears that the community would rather like to see a multiplayer mode added, or at least a co-op in any shape or form, since Escape from Duckov is solely a single-player experience.

If you would like to get involved in the production more, you are welcome to visit its official Discord server and add your opinion to the voices of other fans, who might have similar wishes. It will also let the devs set clear priorities when it comes to implementation of new features. Who knows, if the players’ opinion is expressed loudly and clearly, maybe the consoles will be able to see the duck-ish warfare soon? Good luck!