From Bullet Hell to Museum halls, Vampire Survivors is visiting Two Point Museum

Everyone loves a good crossover. We’ve seen Terraria nods in Palworld, a bit of Dredge and Like a Dragon in Dave the Diver, and now it’s time for something no one really expected. Buckle up, Vampire Survivors is coming to the exhibits of Two Point Museum.

Can I offer you a collab in this trying time?

After Two Point Hospital, which was warmly welcomed as the spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, Two Point Campus didn’t quite hit the same mark for everyone. That’s why Two Point Museum came as such a pleasant surprise. The devs really outdid themselves and delivered something special. From day one, reviews have been glowing (it’s still sitting above 90% positive on Steam). And before the upcoming Switch release, the team has dropped a real treat for fans: a Vampire Survivors–themed update.

We can now explore the iconic Vampire Survivors stages – Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, and Capella Magna – and collect 10 new exhibits, including Mythical Gear and Relics that grant staff unique bonuses.

Source: Two Point Museum; Developer: Two Point Studios

There are also new guests, including a VIP, Poe Ratcho, bringing his signature garlic charm to the museum. Plus, you can serve Floor Chicken Casserole in the cafeteria and decorate with all kinds of new décor, wallpapers, and flooring inspired by the indie hit.

Two Point Museum was already a detailed and polished game, but this will definitely be a great addition to our collections. And when it comes to Vampire Survivors, this isn’t poncle’s first crossover. The game has already teamed up with Contra, Among Us, Castlevania, and SaGa. Hopefully this won’t be the last collab for Two Point Museum, and we’ll see even more updates like this down the line.