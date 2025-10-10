Does Tron: Ares have a post-credits scene? Here's what you need to know before watching the sci-fi movie in the theater

The third installment of the Tron series has hit theaters. Fans had to wait 15 years for the sequel to Tron: Legacy, which many may not have believed would ever be made. But the creators finally managed to return to the acclaimed science fiction series, and the results of their work can now be seen on the big screen, where the production has been showing since October 10.

Is there a post-credits scene in Tron: Ares?

For those who are going to the cinema to see the new sci-fi film, it may be crucial to know whether it is worth staying in the theater longer after the end of the production to see an additional scene. So what's the deal? Tron: Ares has a mid-credits scene that is worth waiting for and seeing, as it sets the stage for a potential sequel, if one is made. We won't spoil what happens in it, you'll have to see for yourself in the theater.

What is Tron: Ares about?

In Tron: Ares, you'll see the story of the ultra-advanced Ares Program, which moves from the digital world to our reality. Is humanity ready for its first physical contact with Artificial Intelligence?

Who is in the cast of Tron: Ares?

The latest film in the Tron series boasts an all-star cast, featuring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Some very interesting actors decided to take part in this production.

How long is Tron: Ares?

Another important piece of information for those going to the cinema is the length of the film, so they know how much time to set aside for their trip. Tron: Ares is neither too long nor too short, lasting exactly 1 hour and 59 minutes.

What is the age rating for Tron: Ares?

Tron: Ares has been given a PG-13 rating, meaning that it may contain content that is inappropriate for children under 13 years of age. Parents and guardians should exercise caution and decide whether the film is suitable for their children. Tron: Ares received this rating due to violence and action.

Tron: Ares trailer

