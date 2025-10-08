“We tried to buy it back and burn the negative.” Sylvester Stallone hated this movie, but today it is considered one of his very best

The movie is now one of the most beloved in Sylvester Stallone's career, but there was a time when the actor wanted to get rid of it before people saw it.

Sylvester Stallone is Rambo. The 1982 film starring him has already achieved cult status and helped the actor cement his position as an action movie star. However, as it turns out, the actor wasn’t at all proud of his debut as John Rambo and wanted to bury it before the world saw it.

That's right, the movie, which is now considered one of the best in Sylvester Stallone's career, made the actor fear that it would ruin his career, so he didn't want Rambo to see the light of day.

Sylvester Stallone spoke about his desire to buy First Blood and destroy the negatives to completely erase the film's existence on The Howard Stern Show in 2005.

I looked at this. I’m going, “This is a career killer.” This film, when we did it, it was so bad – at least I thought, and even my manager – we both went out, I think we both retched together in the alley. We tried to buy it back and burn the negative. First Blood, on my children, we tried to buy it back and burn the negative.

Initially, First Blood lasted as long as three hours, and Stallone considered the film a disaster that he had to get rid of. It was only after numerous changes and cuts that he was able to say that it was a good movie that he wanted to share with the world.

And he did so, and John Rambo became one of his most famous roles. Audiences love this production with Stallone, so there is nothing left to do but rejoice that the filmmakers managed to bring the production to its final version, which satisfied everyone and which Stallone could proudly share with the world.

