Don’t know what “Chips with cheese and other toppings” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the correct answer

This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam is full of surprises. Some clues point to words with multiple meanings, like “Color, wise person, or herb,” or “Sweet treats or couples activity.” But here, we’re focusing on how to answer: “Chips with cheese and other toppings.” If you’re stuck on this one, keep scrolling for the solution.

Answer to “Chips with cheese and other toppings” in Cookie Jam

When a Cookie Jam puzzle points to a delicious food, I’m always eager to solve it as quickly as possible – and this time, it was pretty easy to figure out:

Chips with cheese and other toppings – Nachos

Nachos are a popular snack or appetizer that originated in Mexico, though they’re now enjoyed worldwide. They typically consist of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often include additional ingredients like jalapenos, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, ground beef, or chicken. The combination of crispy chips and gooey cheese is what makes nachos so satisfying.

The dish is versatile – it can be served as a simple snack with just cheese or as a loaded meal with multiple toppings. Nachos are especially common at parties, sports events, and casual gatherings, where people love sharing a big plate of them. The name “nachos” comes from Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, who is credited with creating the first version in the 1940s in Mexico.

