“Doors in haunted houses are often doing this” in Cookie Jam gives you hard time? Answer is here

Cookie Jam often has some thematical Buzzwords, depending on the part of the year or ongoing holidays. No wonder that while many players are celebrating Halloween, we have to answer some spooky questions. “Visitor from another planet,” “A practitioner of magic” or “An adjective to describe something scary” are good examples. Most of them are, fortunately, quite easy. “Doors in haunted houses are often doing this” is somewhere in the middle when it comes to difficulty. The answer did not come up to me right away, however, figuring this out was easier than I expected.

Answer to “Doors in haunted houses are often doing this” in Cookie Jam

Numerous people like to be scared a little bit, especially during Halloween. No wonder that many of us go to haunted houses this part of the year. People like them for unique atmosphere. Part of it is creepy voices and sounds, and this Cookie Jam question is asking about it.

Doors in haunted houses are often doing this – Creaking.

While creaking alone is not the scariest thing, it can definitely enhance the tension and terrifying atmosphere of the place. Sounds (or lack of them) are equally important in the case of frightening as things that we see. So, never underestimate creaking doors!

Wondering what Cookie Jam developers have prepared as the next challenge? “A witch’s ride.” I have a feeling that the answer is broom. However, I need to check it. So, let’s go back to the game, gathering those points. Good luck.