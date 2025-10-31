Puzzled by “A practitioner of magic” in Cookie Jam. Let’s answer it together

Weekend is beginning, so we have a chance to answer new Cookie Jam questions. One of them is “A practitioner of magic.” Let’s solve this puzzle.

Puzzled by "A practitioner of magic" in Cookie Jam. Let's answer it together Source: Image by ChatGPT.

Halloween is here! It did not stop Cookie Jam, though, and the Buzzwords event. However, we have some thematical questions to answer. The challenge started with “Who? Who?” that was followed by “Visitor from another planet.” Of course, it is only the beginning of the spooky Buzzwords. The next in the line is “A practitioner of magic.” If you want the answer to this question, we are here to help you.

Answer to “A practitioner of magic” in Cookie Jam

It can’t be denied that Halloween is a magical time, associated with various scary things. So, no wonder that one of the Cookie Jam questions is about someone who uses magic. Fortunately, as I often play this character in RPG games, this Buzzword was quite easy for me. So, here is the solution for less lucky people:

  1. A practitioner of magic – Wizard

Of course, wizard is a person we are looking for. It is also a class in many RPG games like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous (if you haven’t played them I recommend to do that). I am also playing as one in a tabletop adventure. This character is often presented as a wise person who wields a powerful magic. At the beginning it lacks a little bit of power. However, later, it becomes unstoppable force that can defeat all enemies.

Now, you know the answer to this question. So, be ready to solve the next puzzle – “An adjective to describe something scary.” Good luck.

More:

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

