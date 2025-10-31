Puzzled by “A practitioner of magic” in Cookie Jam. Let’s answer it together

Halloween is here! It did not stop Cookie Jam, though, and the Buzzwords event. However, we have some thematical questions to answer. The challenge started with “Who? Who?” that was followed by “Visitor from another planet.” Of course, it is only the beginning of the spooky Buzzwords. The next in the line is “A practitioner of magic.” If you want the answer to this question, we are here to help you.

Answer to “A practitioner of magic” in Cookie Jam

It can’t be denied that Halloween is a magical time, associated with various scary things. So, no wonder that one of the Cookie Jam questions is about someone who uses magic. Fortunately, as I often play this character in RPG games, this Buzzword was quite easy for me. So, here is the solution for less lucky people:

A practitioner of magic – Wizard

Of course, wizard is a person we are looking for. It is also a class in many RPG games like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous (if you haven’t played them I recommend to do that). I am also playing as one in a tabletop adventure. This character is often presented as a wise person who wields a powerful magic. At the beginning it lacks a little bit of power. However, later, it becomes unstoppable force that can defeat all enemies.

Now, you know the answer to this question. So, be ready to solve the next puzzle – “An adjective to describe something scary.” Good luck.