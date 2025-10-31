Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us

Looking for help in answering “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam? You are in a good place.

Damian Gacek

Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us, image source: Image by ChatGPT.
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us Source: Image by ChatGPT.

It seems that Cookie Jam developers celebrate Halloween fully. This week all questions seem to be somehow connected to this holiday. “Who? Who?,” “Visitor from another planet” and even “A practitioner of magic” – they all have a common theme. Of course, it continues with our next puzzle - “An adjective to describe something scary.” I must admit that this one was quite difficult for me, as I do not use this word very often.

Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam

We have many adjectives that can describe something scary – horrible, frightening, terrifying and so on. At the beginning I thought that the solution to this puzzle would be gruesome. However, as you can imagine, I lost one of my guesses. Nevertheless, after some trouble, I was able to give a correct answer.

  1. An adjective to describe something scary – Ghoulish

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting gaming news? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!

Be honest with me – how often do you hear this word? In my case it is extremally rarely! However, it is a good thing to remind ourselves of some less popular words. The whole purpose of Wordle is precisely that. I need to start using Ghoulish more often. It sounds quite cool, doesn’t it?

The next question can be equally tricky as this one – “Doors in haunted houses are often doing this.” At this point I really don’t know. However, I have some time to answer because I need to gather enough points first. Good luck.

More:

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map