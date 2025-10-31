Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us

It seems that Cookie Jam developers celebrate Halloween fully. This week all questions seem to be somehow connected to this holiday. “Who? Who?,” “Visitor from another planet” and even “A practitioner of magic” – they all have a common theme. Of course, it continues with our next puzzle - “An adjective to describe something scary.” I must admit that this one was quite difficult for me, as I do not use this word very often.

Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam

We have many adjectives that can describe something scary – horrible, frightening, terrifying and so on. At the beginning I thought that the solution to this puzzle would be gruesome. However, as you can imagine, I lost one of my guesses. Nevertheless, after some trouble, I was able to give a correct answer.

An adjective to describe something scary – Ghoulish

Be honest with me – how often do you hear this word? In my case it is extremally rarely! However, it is a good thing to remind ourselves of some less popular words. The whole purpose of Wordle is precisely that. I need to start using Ghoulish more often. It sounds quite cool, doesn’t it?

The next question can be equally tricky as this one – “Doors in haunted houses are often doing this.” At this point I really don’t know. However, I have some time to answer because I need to gather enough points first. Good luck.