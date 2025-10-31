Can’t crack “Visitor from another planet” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

A new Buzzwords challenge has kicked off in Cookie Jam, and you guessed it, it’s Halloween! This week, the hints are spookier than ever. We started with “Who? Who?” and now it’s time to tackle the next one. Stuck on “Visitor from another planet”? Don’t worry, here’s a little help.

Answer to “Visitor from another planet” in Cookie Jam

This one’s actually a pretty easy clue, but if you’re looking for a reassurance, we’ve got the answer for you. Here’s the correct solution to this Cookie Jam hint:

Visitor from another planet – Alien

This hint is a classic example of a straightforward wordplay clue. When you see “Visitor from another planet”, your brain starts thinking about beings that clearly don’t belong on Earth, and that’s exactly what an alien is.

Aliens are everywhere in movies, games, and Halloween-themed events, making them instantly recognizable. They’re also a very popular Halloween costume – in fact, I’ve already seen a couple of them today. From shiny silver suits to big green heads, it seems like everyone wants to dress up as something out-of-this-world this year.

