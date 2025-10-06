New on Steam. This year’s most important FPS will overshadow all other launches

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. After a few crazy weeks, we finally get a chance to catch our breath. The coming days will be relatively calm.

This week's release is Battlefield 6 (October 10, 2025)

There is no doubt about the most important launch this week. Battlefield 6 is the latest installment in the hit FPS series from DICE and EA. The open game tests got a really positive response, and it looks like this new release is going to bring the series back to its former glory after the disappointing BF 2042 hurt its reputation.

Most important releases on Steam: October 6-12, 2025

October 6th

Blood of Mehran

Blood of Mehran is a third-person action-adventure game set in an intriguing fantasy land inspired by Mesopotamia, rather than the typical European medieval setting of the genre. During our adventures, we'll be taking on enemies head-on in open battles and also sneaking around to quietly take them out using stealth tactics.

Daimon Blades (Early Access)

Daimon Blades is a first-person slasher action game with some roguelike elements, where you can battle hordes of enemies in a fantasy world, either solo or with friends in co-op mode.

This is the latest project from Streumon Studio, known for E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy. The team regained its independence last year, having been previously owned by Focus Home Interactive. We are curious to see how their first indie project in a long time will turn out.

October 7th

Dying Breed (Early Access)

On Tuesday, Dying Breed will launch on Steam Early Access. It is an RTS game inspired by the early installments of the Command & Conquer series. It features base building, real-time combat, two-dimensional graphics, and cutscenes with actors.

Deathground (Early Access)

Deathground is a cooperative survival horror FPP inspired by Jurassic Park. Alone or with up to three other players, you'll venture into research facilities and complete mission objectives while trying to avoid being eaten by dinosaurs.

Gas Station Simulator: RV Camp

Tomorrow, the game Gas Station Simulator is getting its fifth addition called RV Camp. The DLC will allow you to transform your gas station into a camping site.

Little Rocket Lab

Little Rocket Lab is an unusual RPG that can be simply described as a combination of Stardew Valley and Factorio. You will play as a young engineer trying to build a spaceship in their hometown. Achieving this goal will require automating a large part of the entire process.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Oneway.exe: Module 1.0

Oneway.exe: Module 1.0 is a horror-themed puzzle game inspired by the Internet culture of the early 21st century. In the game, we're stuck in an unfinished video game, and we've got to figure out what happened to its three creators and find a way to escape.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Seafarer: The Ship Sim (Early Access)

Seafarer: The Ship Sim is a simulator that allows you to experience the life of a sea ship captain. You will have access to a variety of ships to travel across an open world inspired by the landscapes of Northern Europe. Players will be able to transport goods, participate in rescue missions, and explore different corners of the map.

October 9th

Absolum

Absolum is a charming two-dimensional beat 'em up enriched with roguelike elements. The game takes us to a fantasy world where we'll be using both swords and magic in battles.

The project is the result of collaboration between Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Supamonks. Previously, this trio developed the highly acclaimed Streets of Rage 4 (92% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Beacon of Neyda

Beacon of Neyda is an intriguing combination of tower defense strategy and 2D platform game. The title takes us to a post-apocalyptic future where a robot uprising has led to the downfall of human civilization. The player takes on the role of a survivor tasked with reactivating defense bases. To achieve this, they will both fight hordes of rust-covered enemies and use automated defense systems.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is a spin-off of the popular online RPG from 2023. It will be an MMORPG that uses a free-to-play model with microtransactions. The game will focus on action-packed combat, but there'll be plenty of other things to do too, like gathering mystical herbs and mushrooms, fishing, or joining in on community events.

Bye Sweet Carol

Bye Sweet Carol looks intriguing. It's an adventure game that combines a horror atmosphere with graphics inspired by old Disney animated films. In the game, you play as a young woman trying to escape from a creepy orphanage overrun by nightmare bunnies.

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch

This week, Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, a tactical RPG focusing on extensive turn-based battles, will leave Early Access.

The Early Access version was warmly received - it has 89% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee is a revamped and beefed-up version of the 2017 3D platformer. We will get improved graphics, a new world map, additional challenges, and better controls.

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 10th

Dreams of Another

Dreams of Another is a third-person action game with abstract graphics where you take control of characters exploring dreamlike places, shooting at the fog that covers them. It sounds strange, but the demo (unfortunately no longer available) made a very good impression.

Little Nightmares III

One of the biggest highlights of the week is definitely going to be the release of Little Nightmares III on Friday. It's the latest installment in the hit series of creepy platformer games with adventure and puzzle elements.

The two previous installments were excellent. However, there is some concern with the third part, as it is not being handled by the original creators, Tarsier Studios. Instead, the baton has been passed to Supermassive Games. These developers are known for making great horror games like Until Dawn and The Quarry. They've mostly stuck to narrative adventures so far, but we're hoping they can nail it with platformers too.

The game has a demo on Steam.

PixelJunk Eden 2

PixelJunk Eden 2 is a sequel to the 2008 arcade game, where players take on the role of creatures jumping on plants in picturesque gardens, collecting pollen that contributes to their growth.

The game launched in 2020 on Nintendo Switch, where it was warmly received with an average rating of 77%, and it is now finally coming to PC.

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

Meanwhile, Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club is an action-adventure game based on the popular comic and animation series known as Peanuts. The title will offer both logical challenges and arcade minigames.

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga is a 3D fighting game crossover between the two most popular RPG series from the Japanese studio Nihon Falcom. The game will focus on dynamic clashes – both against AI and other players.

