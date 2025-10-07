Baldur's Gate 3 publisher criticizes Elon Musk's plans. „We don't need another cash grab”

Generative artificial intelligence is currently the hottest topic in all tech-related industries, and games are no exception.

Recently, we talked about how the new owners of Electronic Arts are hoping AI will help them cut costs. On the flip side, the new CEO of Embracer is being more cautious, warning that overusing AI could fill games with boring content.

This week, Elon Musk got everyone talking by announcing that his AI-powered development studio is set to release its first "great game" next year. The plans of the world's richest man were strongly criticized by Larian Studios' publishing director, Michael Douse. He said:

Genuinely what this industry needs is not more mathematically produced, psychologically trained gameplay loops, rather more expressions of worlds that folks are engaged with (…). AI has its place as a tool, but we have all the tools in the world and they aren't compensating for the incredible lack of cogent direction. AI isn't going to solve the big problem of the industry, which is leadership & vision.

Douse added that the collapse of the "physical" market became a great opportunity that the gaming industry failed to capitalize on. Back in the day, stores had the final say on what games could be made. But with the shift to digital distribution, creators and players could connect directly, cutting out the middleman. Instead, the industry allowed itself to be dominated by large companies that only care about profit and loss spreadsheets.

According to Douse, many of the recent major changes in the tech industry, such as virtual reality and the cloud, have been driven mainly by investors looking for quick profits, and it's similar with artificial intelligence. He explains that the gaming industry doesn't need another "cash grab," but a development model that is sustainable in the long term, and that's what AI should be used for, not to replace creators. Douse added:

There simply is no resonance without mutual respect. There is no mutual respect without respect for craft. There is no craft without the human touch; the relative skill issue, or 'the exhibition of otherness.' To turn games into digital, emotionless content is to abandon all resonance... which is why people play!