Fan project Bully Online brings multiplayer to the classic Rockstar game

YouTube content creator Swegta recently released a trailer and a closer look at a project called Bully Online. This is essentially a multiplayer version of the Rockstar Games classic Bully, released in 2006. According to the trailer, early access will begin sometime in December and will initially be exclusive to Swegta’s supporters, whether through their YouTube channel or the donation site Ko-fi. The video starts with a brief 2-minute trailer showcasing the features, followed by another 6 minutes of Swegta explaining the project.

Fan-project finally brings online multiplayer to a Rockstar Games classic

Bully was developed by Rockstar Games, the same studio that created Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Initially released in 2006, Bully takes place in London at the fictional Bullworth Academy, an elite educational facility that doubles as a re-socialization center for juvenile offenders, creating a unique dynamic. The game also had a different name in Europe: Canis Canem Edit. Originally, Bully did not have multiplayer, but this announcement plans to change that.

Swegta shared the announcement on social media, writing: “After years of development, I’m glad to finally announce that BULLY ONLINE is happening! Minigames, roleplay, freeroam, and a ton of exclusive content – Made by fans for the fans.” Some of the replies were excited to give it a try, but many were concerned that Rockstar or its parent company, Take-Two, would put a stop to the project with a cease-and-desist. This is always a possibility, but thankfully, Swegta isn’t charging people directly for access to the game, so that might be enough to prevent the project from being shut down for now.

If you’re interested in this project, Swegta explains how to gain access in the announcement video. Early access is expected to be available in December. You can gain access by donating through Ko-fi to support development or by becoming a member of Swegta’s YouTube channel. Swegta did not specify when access to the general public would become available, as development time will vary depending on the level of support.

To keep up with the gaming industry, you can join our community on Google News. From there, you can see updates, news, and other insights on your favorite games and the newest releases.

Bully Online is planned to be full of mini games to enjoy with friends, from racing shopping carts to a first-person shooter where you play as rats. If you’re not familiar, Bully has the same classic sandbox experience that has become a staple in most Rockstar games, so it would be a great experience to run around and cause mayhem with friends. This seems like a great way to keep the legacy of this classic Rockstar game alive, especially since it seems like they won’t be making a sequel anytime soon.