Can you play Battlefield REDSEC solo? Here’s everything about the new free-to-play BF6 mode

Battlefield REDSEC came as a total surprise, but there’s one really unusual thing about the game. If you try to play solo, you’re in for a shock.

Turns out the leaks were true. With the launch of Battlefield 6 Season 1, we also got a free-to-play battle royale mode. Some people had trouble just downloading the game, while others were in for an unpleasant surprise if they tried playing solo.

Is there a solo mode in Battlefield REDSEC?

Battlefield REDSEC doesn’t support solo play, even the leaks made it clear that you can only play in teams of 2 or 4. It’s a pretty unusual move, since most battle royales, especially free-to-play ones, always let you go solo. Nobody’s quite sure why EA DICE went this route, but with the criticism rolling in, there’s a chance they could add a solo mode in a future update.

Not everyone has the time to coordinate busy schedules with friends, and not everyone enjoys playing with random teammates. For most Battlefield fans, the surprise REDSEC launch was very exciting, but any downsides are bound to make people annoyed.

On top of that, some players have also run into issues with their accounts suddenly getting restricted, even when they haven’t done anything wrong, as well as problems with accessing Battlefield 6 Battle Pass. While these issues can be fixed, going solo in Battlefield REDSEC is unfortunately just not an option.

