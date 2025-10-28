UK's first Neuralink participant is exploring playing Dawn of War again

Neuralink has announced that they have their first participant in the UK, and amazingly, they might be able to play video games again. The news was shared on social media, highlighting the participant, Paul, who “was able to control a computer with his thoughts just hours after surgery.” For someone who has been paralyzed due to “motor neuron disease,” Neuralink is providing access to a whole world of possibilities, including, apparently, playing Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War again.

First UK Neuralink participant is exploring playing video games again

The social media post shares an image of Paul using a laptop as the doctors watch over, smiling at the apparent success of the procedure. While the initial post doesn’t mention video games, Neuralink replied to share more, and it seems like Paul has his priorities right. The post reads: “He’s now working with our engineers to explore using the implant to play his favorite video games like Dawn of War…” along with a clip of gameplay, though it’s not clear if this is Paul’s gameplay or just an example.

According to a recent PC Mag article, 12 individuals have received the Neuralink implant. Though, since that article is from September, Paul may be the thirteenth. The implant is designed to allow participants to control a computer with their thoughts. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but somehow, this is reality. From the company’s website, Neuralink is meant for individuals with cervical spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Of course, the project is still in the very early days, so we will have to wait to see how it progresses. This isn’t at a stage where anyone can just go to the hospital and start playing video games with their thoughts, in case that’s where your mind went.

To keep up with more news from the gaming industry, join our community on Google News. There, you can receive updates, news, and other insights on your favorite games and the latest releases.

There is certainly another conversation to have about what the plan is for this technology, especially given the co-founder’s impact on the U.S. government this year and their obsession with artificial intelligence. But despite my concerns and worries there, this is a heartwarming story. Everyone should have the opportunity to play video games, and this story reminds us how enriching the experience can be. It’s hard to imagine not being able to play video games, which is why accessibility, even to this extreme level, is always great.