Marvel Cosmic Invasion reveals a release date and final two characters

Today, Dotemu and Tribute Games have finally revealed a release date for their upcoming beat ‘em up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion. There is still a demo available now on Steam following last week’s Next Fest, if you want to try it out. I had a great time playing an early demo at Summer Game Fest earlier this year, where I called it “the perfect Marvel couch co-op game.” Today’s trailer revealed the final two characters on the roster of 15 Marvel heroes, and the release date of December 1st.

If the great visual style and Marvel Comics setting aren’t enough to convince you to be excited for this game, the team behind it should. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is being developed by Tribute Games, the same team behind past hits like TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and the upcoming Scott Pilgrim EX, announced at Summer Game Fest. Dotemu is the publisher and, most recently, helped develop the indie roguelike beat ‘em up hit, Absolum, which just revealed that content updates will be coming in the future.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion uses a combat style that feels similar to that of the highly anticipated Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Rather than just picking one character, each player chooses two. You can swap between these two characters at any time, but you can also call on them to pull off combo attacks. They can jump in for a quick hit or swap in with an attack to keep the momentum going.

The playable roster for Marvel Cosmic Invasion is full of staples like Captain America and Wolverine, but also features some unusual picks, such as Beta Ray Bill and Cosmic Ghost Rider. This feels like a great balance of recognizable and iconic characters for those familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also great pulls from the comics for those deeper into the Marvel Universe. Along with the release date, today’s trailer revealed the final two characters will be Phoenix, also known as Jean Grey, and Iron Man, specifically the Invincible Iron Man version.