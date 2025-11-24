Fired Rockstar employees' Discord messages have been revealed

Today, more news has emerged about the ongoing controversy involving Rockstar Games, the developer behind the recently delayed Grand Theft Auto 6, and the firing of over 30 employees in the UK. If you haven’t been keeping up with the story, a few weeks ago, at the end of October, news broke that over 30 Rockstar employees had been unceremoniously terminated for alleged “gross misconduct.” Former employees and union representatives in the UK were quick to call this union-busting. This has led to low morale among the remaining Rockstar employees, protests in multiple cities across Europe, and, more recently, an open letter to Rockstar, signed by over 200 current employees, demanding the reinstatement of their fired colleagues. Today, through People Make Games, we’ve learned more about the messages sent in the Discord server in which Rockstar claims the “gross misconduct” took place.

Report reveals details about the messages that may have led to firing of Rockstar employees

The new report comes from a new video by the channel People Make Games. This 16-minute video covers the new details that were reportedly shared by an insider at Rockstar. The Discord server in question was hosted by union organizers who would invite Rockstar employees when and if they showed interest in the union. According to the information shared in the People Make Games video, which I highly recommend watching, Rockstar employees would discuss salaries, discussions that are protected under UK law, and complain about the recent “Slack purge” that happened at the office, where Rockstar removed various “miscellaneous” topic channels in the company’s Slack server.

It’s possible that the sharing of details about the “Slack purge” was Rockstar’s alleged “gross misconduct.” Apparently, on Discord, some employees shared quotes from the internal memo and, in at least one case, an internal email about the Slack policy changes. This “purge” reportedly removed non-work-related channels from the company’s messaging platform, such as channels where employees could discuss other video games they were playing, share pictures of their pets, and discuss movies, TV, and other topics. According to the Rockstar email, these channels were reportedly removed because they were considered a “distraction” or a place where “poor conduct” occurred.

In the Discord server, employees pointed out the lack of evidence to support these claims, with one of the fired employees writing, “I would really like to see the evidence for them being too much of a productivity hit. I can’t imagine it being worth the absolute dumpsterfire this will be for morale…” Another user also pointed out that this new policy was sent out “after most of the UK folks have left for the day…” This might not seem unusual, but it is a key detail. Because Rockstar has been a victim of major leaks in the past, it has introduced a policy that allows employees to access their work emails only while in the office. Sending out this policy change just as most of the workforce had left the office meant many employees couldn’t read it until the next workday. One user wrote in Discord, “Wasn’t the reason to be back in the office was to generate a sense of community? Feels like it’s community on their terms right now.”

People Make Games reached out to Rockstar about these new screenshots and messages to ask whether they wanted to clarify whether this was the “gross misconduct” they meant. But Rockstar declined to add any further comment to their original statements.

The internet is not happy with Rockstar, especially in light of this new information. In the comments on the YouTube video, one of the most liked comments reads: “This is like firing someone for leaking the company-wide email telling people not to leave a mess in the break room. It’s so inconsequential and if this turns out to be the core of Rockstar’s case, then that is genuinely embarrassing and desperate.” Other users called it more “union busting” and considered this a “technicality” that Rockstar used as an opportunity to remove important union members.

For more updates and insights into the gaming industry, join our community on Google News. There, you will find a direct feed of articles relevant to your favorite games and more.

Currently, we don’t know for sure that these messages were the primary reason that these employees were fired. Rockstar has been quiet about giving any more details. But employees and union representatives are not staying quiet. In the coming days and weeks, we will have to keep an eye on any further developments.