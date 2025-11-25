„Any nomination I get, I really have to give to him” Expedition 33 voice actor praises motion capture performance

Today, following last week’s Game Awards nominee announcements, Charlie Cox, who voiced Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, made a point to share the honor with Gustave’s motion capture actor as well. If you haven’t played Expedition 33 yet, there are many reasons to; it just set the record for the most Game Award nominations. But, if you haven’t, you may also know Charlie Cox from his role as Daredevil in the Marvel TV show. Cox has been notorious for not playing the game he stars in and for feeling “like a total fraud” when he hears praise for it. But at least on some level, he has great respect for how the game was made.

Expedition 33 voice actor says he will share any glory with the motion capture actor as well

For the Game Awards, Expedition 33 may have earned the most nominations, but it particularly dominated the Best Performance category. Of the six nominees, half are from Expedition 33. Charlie Cox was nominated for his role of Gustave, but Jennifer English and Ben Starr were also nominated for their roles as Maelle and Verso, respectively. Erika Ishii was nominated for her role as Atsu in Ghost of Yotei, Konatsu Kato was nominated for her performance as Hinako Shimizu in Silent Hill f, and Troy Baker was also nominated for his performance as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Over the weekend, a clip of Charlie Cox speaking on the subject was shared on social media. In the clip, Cox says, “I think it’s important to say there’s an amazing French actor by the name of Maxence Cazorla, who did almost all of the motion capture for that role. Any nomination or credit I get, I really have to give to him. I believe the performance of that character is really down to him.” This is a great callout, as it’s not always something that comes to mind when playing the game. Bringing a video game character to life requires many individuals working together, including the voice actors, motion capture actors, and the animation team.

While not quite the same, this follows the developer of Megabonk excusing themselves from the Best Debut Indie category last week. It seems there is plenty of humility to go around this award season. When the Game Awards showcase airs on December 11th, it will be exciting to see how many awards Expedition 33 walks away with. It could end up being quite the sweep.