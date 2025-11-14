How to stop the consumption of goods in Anno 117? Problem with garum for the emperor

Some tasks in Anno 117 require you to collect and deliver a certain amount of goods. However, you must first stop its consumption by your people.
Some tasks in Anno 117 will require you to gather a significant amount of a specific good. This can be problematic because most goods are continuously consumed by your population, making it very difficult to store and accumulate the necessary supplies. However, there is a way to effectively store goods without significantly increasing production. In this text, we have described how to halt the consumption of goods and deliver garum to the emperor.
You will first encounter the need to gather goods in the first act of the campaign. The emperor will then order you to bring him five tons of garum. Since it is one of the preferred foods of the plebeians, they will consume garum as soon as it is produced. However, this does not mean you need to drastically increase garum production - a single production chain will suffice. You just need to limit the plebeians' access to this good.
In the mission description, the game advises you to halt the consumption of garum until you have collected five tons. To do this, you need to click on any plebeian residence and enter the food tab. There, you will see all the types of food that the plebeians consume. Click on garum to stop its consumption. From now on, your plebeians will no longer eat garum until you resume consumption in the same way. You only need to set this in a single household - halting the consumption of garum by a single plebeian will automatically stop it for all other plebeians as well.
Once you have collected five tons of garum, you need to load it onto your flagship. Position the ship at your trading post, enter the ship's menu, and select the transfer menu. Transfer five tons (or five units) of garum onto the ship and sail to Villa Augusta. Upon arrival, interact with the imperial palace to deliver the garum and complete the task.
Author: Filip Melzacki
