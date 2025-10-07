Ghost of Yotei is number 1, but it sold 40% less than Tsushima. Analyst explains and reassures

Ghost of Yotei dominated physical game sales in the UK, although Ghost of Tsushima's results are a long way off.

Adrian Werner

Ghost of Yotei is number 1, but it sold 40% less than Tsushima. Analyst explains and reassures, image source: Sony.
Ghost of Yotei is number 1, but it sold 40% less than Tsushima. Analyst explains and reassures Source: Sony.

Ghost of Yotei had a strong launch in the UK. The latest game from Sucker Punch just knocked EA Sports FC 26 off the top of the boxed bestsellers list, which is pretty impressive considering the soccer game from Electronic Arts only held the spot for a week. This is somewhat surprising for analysts, especially since the latter is available on PC and many consoles, while Ghost of Yotei is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

However, Ghost of Yotei's release in this ranking was 40% weaker than Ghost of Tsushima. According to analyst Christopher Dring and the founder of The Game Business, it's really not all that surprising.

Five years is like forever in this industry, and during that time, the market has really shifted towards digital distribution. Moreover, Ghost of Tsushima came out towards the end of the PlayStation 4 era, back when there were way more of those consoles around than there are PS5s today. Also, the first installment of the series came out during the pandemic, when people spent much more time playing games. All of this means that no one expected the boxed edition of Ghost of Yotei to sell as well as the previous game in the series.

Ghost of Yotei was released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and launched on the market on October 2nd of this year. It's pretty much a sure thing that the project will eventually make its way to PC, but the exact date is still unknown.

  1. Ghost of Yotei review: Majesty among vengeance

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Ghost of Yotei

October 2, 2025

PlayStation
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map