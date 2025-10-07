Ghost of Yotei is number 1, but it sold 40% less than Tsushima. Analyst explains and reassures

Ghost of Yotei had a strong launch in the UK. The latest game from Sucker Punch just knocked EA Sports FC 26 off the top of the boxed bestsellers list, which is pretty impressive considering the soccer game from Electronic Arts only held the spot for a week. This is somewhat surprising for analysts, especially since the latter is available on PC and many consoles, while Ghost of Yotei is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

However, Ghost of Yotei's release in this ranking was 40% weaker than Ghost of Tsushima. According to analyst Christopher Dring and the founder of The Game Business, it's really not all that surprising.

Five years is like forever in this industry, and during that time, the market has really shifted towards digital distribution. Moreover, Ghost of Tsushima came out towards the end of the PlayStation 4 era, back when there were way more of those consoles around than there are PS5s today. Also, the first installment of the series came out during the pandemic, when people spent much more time playing games. All of this means that no one expected the boxed edition of Ghost of Yotei to sell as well as the previous game in the series.

Ghost of Yotei was released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and launched on the market on October 2nd of this year. It's pretty much a sure thing that the project will eventually make its way to PC, but the exact date is still unknown.