God of War TV show enters pre-production, begins casting, adds award-winning director

Today, thanks to a report from Deadline, there is a major update on the live-action God of War TV show. The series is reportedly in pre-production, has started casting, and has revealed the director for the first two episodes. The adaptation of this Sony video game series follows the success of The Last of Us TV show and has been in the works for years. The recent God of War video games, including 2022’s God of War: Ragnarok, are considered some of the best single-player action-adventure games of all time. The fight scenes in God of War might also be good enough for a Netflix movie to copy frame by frame, as some fans suspect. While it’s still too early to tell, this is definitely some good news for fans of the series.

God of War TV show enters pre-production, casting begins, and adds an award-winning director

According to Deadline, the God of War TV series, which has already been confirmed for at least two seasons, has now entered pre-production. The next step will be deciding who to cast, which Reddit has plenty of thoughts on. Of course, the name Christopher Judge came up in the top comments. Judge provided the voice for God of War’s iconic protagonist, Kratos, in the last two games, and some users agree they “cannot imagine Kratos not being voiced by Christopher Judge.” Aside from other users joking about casting Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Mantzoukas, some genuine suggestions did pop up, such as Gerard Butler from the movie 300 and Alan Ritchson from the show Reacher. One user also jokingly suggested the duo of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as Kratos and Atreus.

Deadline has also confirmed that Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes of the series. You may not know the name, but it is a good sign. Toye directed four episodes of one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of the last few years, Shogun, even winning an Emmy for one of them. Toye has also directed episodes of Fallout, another very popular video game adaptation. He has directed episodes of many other shows, including Lost, American Gods, The Walking Dead, Westworld, Watchmen, and more.

A major question with this show is which God of War story will be adapted. The Deadline article mentions that casting has begun for both Kratos and Atreus, so that could confirm that the show will follow the 2018 story developed by Sony Santa Monica. However, the God of War video game series expands beyond its two most recent games. How the team behind this show decides to adapt the overall story will be interesting to see.

There is certainly a lot more that will have to come together for this show to be a success, but this seems like a great start. The God of War show is only just entering pre-production, so it will likely be a long time before there are any further updates, such as casting or an estimated release date. Patience will be key.