„I feel nothing inside.” Actor behind GTA 5's success doesn't get the GTA 6 hype

Grand Theft Auto V wouldn't be the same without Trevor Phillips. This character was played by actor Steven Ogg, who – interestingly – isn't at all interested in the upcoming continuation of the series. The reason is simple: he simply doesn't play video games (via Mein-MMO).

Books instead of games

A short conversation with Ogg was conducted by YouTuber Harrison Shipp. He asked the actor if he was excited about the upcoming release of GTA VI. The answer, however, surprised him very much.

I feel nothing inside. I'm not a gamer, I have never played any video game.

Turns out, Ogg never actually played GTA V, the game where he lent his voice and face, which made him pretty famous. Even though he was encouraged to do so, he admitted that he prefers reaching for books instead of games.

I think someone said yesterday at one point, 'You should play GTA 5.' I said, 'Why?' They said: 'Because it's so great.' And I said, 'Well one day you should read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment' and he went completely blank. [...] Books are my passion.

The release of GTA VI is shaping up to be a huge deal in the gaming world, but it's no surprise that people who aren't into gaming might not really care about it. However, Ogg's statement received mixed reactions online. Some people thought it was a joke, while others just don't get why the actor couldn't care less.

This must be a joke.

Business is business. The guy saw the bag and took it. But avoiding the industry on which you have left such a significant mark is simply shocking to me.

Trevor hating video games is the most Trevor thing ever.

GTA VI will be released on May 26 on PS5 and XSX/S, although according to a well-known insider, we can expect another delay. Rockstar is apparently about to announce a new project called ROME, which will take over from the popular FiveM mod.