„Greed.” Last Epoch community reacts sharply to new monetization idea, despite free expansion

The expansion to Last Epoch will be free, but the developers have another idea for additional monetization. Moreover, they confirmed that despite the acquisition by Krafton, they are not using AI.
In July, the creators of Last Epoch got bought out by Krafton, which made people worry about the game's future—especially since the publisher recently announced an "AI transformation." Furthermore, in September, Eleventh Hour Games announced the Orobyss expansion but didn't reveal any details about it, which surprised players. Now, the devs have finally broken their silence.
One of the concerns regarding the Orobyss expansion was its potential price. Even before the release of Last Epoch, the creators assured that new content would never be paid, but at that time, they likely didn't consider coming under Krafton's wing.
Fortunately, in the latest news, EHG confirmed that Orobys will be free. Moreover, they revealed when we can expect it. The 4th season will launch at the beginning of next year, and by the end, we can expect season 5. Only after that will we get the expansion along with the game's release on PS5.
However, there is a small catch. The devs announced that they will introduce a new type of "alternative class based on systems that work differently from anything else in the game." The first of the so-called Paradox Classes will be released with the expansion as paid DLC. Result? The community started to highlight the creators' greed and remind them of the promise of no paid content.
However, players could have expected a different form of monetization for Last Epoch. At the beginning of October, the creators admitted that after the release of version 1.0, the subsequent seasons didn't earn enough money through the sale of cosmetic items. However, not everyone finds this explanation convincing.
Krafton doesn't hide its fondness for AI, which isn't surprising since even the company's CEO uses it to find ways to avoid paying bonuses to employees. For Last Epoch players, however, it's more important how this will affect the future of the game. Fortunately, EHG has good news on this matter.
In a post, the creators confirmed that their approach is not changing, and the game will be developed in the same way as before. To back that up, they pointed out that there's a bunch of hiring going on right now in a lot of different areas. So if you were worried that Last Epoch would be filled with AI-generated content, you can rest easy—for now, at least.
Author: Martin Bukowski
