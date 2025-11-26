Diablo 4's Season 11 with no secrets. Release date and all other information about the new season

Diablo IV's 11th Season is kicking off soon, and it's going to shake up a bunch of systems to get the game ready for the next expansion. We might even hear about this new expansion at this year's TGA. Players can expect changes in items, improved enemy AI, and new content.

When does Season 11 start?

Season 11 should start right after the end of the Season of Infernal Chaos, which is on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 10:00 am PT.

The exact duration of the Season is not yet known. In Diablo IV, the season usually lasts around twelve weeks, but sometimes it can be shorter or longer.

What's new in Season 11?

In the upcoming season, Blizzard will improve one of the most criticized elements of the game – item enhancement. Both hardening and refinement will be stripped of the element of randomness. Players can pick specific affixes from a list, and when you upgrade an item, you'll boost its base stats instead of the bonuses.

A "sanctification" system for items will also be added, which I will use by visiting the Heavenly Forge, appearing after some boss fights. Its effect, however, will be random.

Blizzard

The new seasonal mechanic will be Divine Gifts, which we will obtain by defeating Lesser Evils. Depending on their placement in the panel, they will provide both positive and negative effects.

Diablo IV will finally feature a ranking system that will allow competition with other players. We're talking about Towers here, which are basically multi-level dungeons where you've got 10 minutes to rack up points by doing things like taking out enemies. Your score will then show up on a leaderboard.

Blizzard

Blizzard will also increase the difficulty level in the open world by improving the intelligence of monsters. They will respond better to players' actions, and their behavior will be less predictable. Moreover, they will get new affixes.

Season 11 is also shaking things up with changes to the healing system and revamping defense by adding a new stamina stat. In the game world, a brand new World Boss will appear, and events known as Capstone Dungeons will also return. As always, there will also be class balancing changes.

Diablo 4, along with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, and XSX/S. The game (without the expansion) can also be played as part of the Game Pass subscription.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!