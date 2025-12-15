He appeared at The Game Awards 2025 for only 3 minutes and disappointed everyone. Todd Howard will have no peace until he satisfies fans of The Elder Scrolls 6

It's been over 7 years since the announcement of The Elder Scrolls 6. The short teaser shown at E3 2018 got fans all excited, but since then, Bethesda hasn't really shared any solid details. No wonder everyone was super excited for The Game Awards 2025, hoping someone would finally spill the beans on the much-anticipated RPG.

Especially since Todd Howard was on the guest list. For a lot of players, this might have seemed like a clear hint at a new trailer or at least some juicy details about the sixth installment. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out as expected.

Howard's appearance on the Peacock Theater stage lasted only about three minutes and was limited solely to presenting the award for best direction, which went to the creators of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Not a single word was said about The Elder Scrolls 6.

As you can probably guess, the way things turned out didn't sit well with the disappointed fans. The internet was instantly flooded with comments, memes, and posts full of frustration. On Reddit, players openly wrote about being tired of Bethesda's silence, and one popular post even shouted: "HE CAN'T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!"

There was also a screenshot of Howard's appearance with the caption: "The face of a man who won't say anything about number 6." However, some people decided to have a laugh about it and pointed out a funny coincidence—since the award went to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, if you do the math, 3 + 3 equals... 6.

Another player jokingly said that two threes actually mean a double announcement for Half-Life 3, which, like The Elder Scrolls 6, was one of the big no-shows at this year's event.

An additional source of disappointment turned out to be the earlier, mysterious announcements by Geoff Keighley. The enigmatic statue had nothing to do with the new God of War, Diablo IV, or—much to the fans' dismay—The Elder Scrolls 6. Ultimately, it was revealed that the mysterious sculpture was promoting Divinity, a new game by Larian Studios.

Result? Another year has gone by without any solid info on one of the most anticipated games ever. Seven years after the announcement, the community's frustration is growing, and the patience of fans is clearly running out. One thing's for sure – Todd Howard won't rest until Bethesda finally proves that The Elder Scrolls 6 is more than just that legendary teaser from years ago.