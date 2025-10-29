Highly anticipated open-world survival game won't disappoint players with its delay. Prologue: Go Wayback! has a release date and lots of new features

Survival Prologue: Go Wayback! finally has a release date in Steam Early Access. It will bring two new modes, which beta testers can check out now.

About two and a half months ago, open beta testing of Prologue: Go Wayback! started—a new project by Brendan Greene, creator of PUBG: Battlegrounds. Today, PlayerUnknown Productions decided to take another important step and announced the release date for the survival game in Early Access.

Prologue: Go Wayback! will be released on November 20 exclusively on PC (Steam). The game costs $19.99, but pre-orders haven't started yet, so we'll probably have to wait until it's released to buy it.

At launch, the game will offer three modes: Go Wayback! (focused on survival and reaching a weather tower), Objective: Survive (survive as long as possible with limited resources), and Free Roam (where players can explore the map without worrying about hunger, dehydration, or hypothermia). The first mode is not new, but the other two are. However, beta testers of Prologue: Go Wayback! can check them out today, along with newly added items: three flashlights and a pry tool.

In the same update (v0.21492), the characters' fingers got dirtier to blend in better with the environment. The generator now has a fuel gauge that shows up on the device in the game, not just on the screen. They also added more river variations and new riverbanks, and adjusted the fog level to match the weather conditions. You can check the full list of changes and new features in the developers' announcement.

So, about the Prologue: Go Wayback! version that's hitting Steam Early Access on November 20th, players will get to mess around with custom settings, a map editor, and "map seeds" they can share with friends. Furthermore, they'll be able to pause the game whenever they want. The final save system is still being tested.

