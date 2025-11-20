Prologue Go Wayback on PS5 and Xbox? Yes, devs confirm that console release is possible

Prologue: Go Wayback! is an upcoming survival roguelike that was released on PC. However, what about consoles? Devs confirm that it is possible.
Prologue: Go Wayback! is a new project from Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, who is also a creator of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (commonly known as PUBG). PGW is the game that is supposed to show the possibilities of an ambitious Artemis, which aims is to create a procedurally generated world of the size of the whole planet. Of course, Go Wayback does not aim so high. However, it still features procedurally generated maps that are created thanks to AI. PC players will be first to test this experiment. What about consoles?
If you have PS5 or Xbox Series X or S, we have good and bad news for you, as Prologue: Go Wayback! is only available on PC. The game was released in early access, so it means that it is far from being completed. However, developers do not exclude that it will be ported to consoles.
Early access helps devs to get some important feedback from players and make the game better. Moreover, it allows fans to support production of their anticipated project. However, it also gives one more, big advantage – it often shows what the interest in a given title is. If it gathers many players and fares well, developers often decide to support it for a longer time, add additional features or port it to other platforms.
The similar case is with PGW. We already know that the devs are open to implement multiplayer to the title. It is the same with console ports. On the official Discord server, in the FAQ section, we can find information “we’d love to bring the full game to consoles eventually.” It means, that after 1.0 release, and if Prologue Go Wayback will be successful enough, it will be ported.
According to the official Steam page, PGW’s early access is expected to last roughly one year. In practice, though, such periods often extend beyond initial estimates, so don’t be surprised if there are delays.
