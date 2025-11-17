New on Steam. Father of Valve's biggest platform hit returns with survival game

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This week, big publishers seem to be taking a break. Smaller teams are trying to take advantage of this by flooding the market with interesting games.

The release of the week is Prologue: Go Wayback! (Early A0ccess, November 20, 2025)

Prologue: Go Wayback! is a first-person survival game where we find ourselves in a procedurally generated forest and must survive a journey to a weather station.

The guy behind the project is Brendan Greene, the creator of PUBG: Battlegrounds, a shooter game that still holds the record for activity on Steam.

Key releases on Steam: November 17-23, 2025

October 17th

Dungeons & Kingdoms (Early Access)

In a few hours, Dungeons & Kingdoms will be released in Early Access. It's a hybrid of action RPG and strategy, where we will both build and develop a settlement and explore the world as adventurers.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Forestrike

Forestrike is a two-dimensional action game where we play as a martial arts master. A fascinating aspect is that every battle can be mentally rehearsed by the character before actually confronting a group of enemies. This will come in handy since every death here is final, and you'll have to start all over again.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Planet Crafter: Toxicity

Fans of The Planet Crafter are counting down the hours to the release of the expansion. The DLC will take us to a new, unknown planet, heavily contaminated and destroyed by past industrial activities. Our job will be to clean it up and restore it to its original state.

Pro Basketball Manager 2026

Today we will also play Pro Basketball Manager 2026. As the title suggests, it is a sports management game that allows you to manage a basketball team.

Sheepherds!

Sheepherds!is a relaxing arcade game where you play as a sheepdog herding flocks of sheep. Besides the solo play, a co-op mode will also be available.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Storebound (Early Access)

On the other hand, Storebound is a co-op survival horror game where players must find a way to escape from a monster-infested shopping mall.

The game was developed by Embers studio, the creators of the well-received Strayed Lights (80% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Berlin Apartment

The Berlin Apartment is an adventure game where you dive into the stories of past tenants of the apartment, each set in different times and offering unique vibes and gameplay mechanics.

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 18th

Commandos: Origins – Shadows over Crete

Fans of the tactical stealth game Commandos: Origins are eagerly awaiting the release of the Shadows over Crete expansion. The DLC will offer a four-mission campaign set in Crete.

Desert Race Adventures

Tuesday will also bring the release of Desert Race Adventures. This is a pixel art roguelike strategy game where you will manage a racing team participating in competitions across Europe and Africa.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Fatal Claw (Early Access)

Fatal Claw is a 2D metroidvania-style platformer with beautiful cartoon graphics, where you go on an adventure through a fantasy world full of cats.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb

Meanwhile, Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb is an isometric action-adventure game set in a fantasy land inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. The title is based on a popular series of novels.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Long Drive North (Early Access)

After a two-week delay, Long Drive North is finally coming to Steam. It's a first-person survival game with an open world where you'll be cruising through the icy wilderness of North America in a camper. The game allows for solo play as well as co-op mode.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is a 3D platformer based on the popular animated series. The game was developed by Purple Lamp studio, the creators of the well-received SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (94% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Diner at the End of the Galaxy (Early Access)

On the flip side, The Diner at the End of the Galaxy is a pixel art economic strategy game where you get to run a restaurant on a far-off planet. Besides the business aspect, the game will emphasize exploration (including searching for ingredients) and storyline.

The developers who made Chinatown Detective Agency (which has a 78% positive rating on Steam) also worked on The Diner at the End of the Galaxy.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – Durin's Folk

The survival game The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is getting a new expansion called Durin's Folk tomorrow. It's adding a new story chapter, letting you explore beyond the mountains, giving you more space to build, and allowing you to organize dungeon expeditions.

Kingdoms of the Dump

Kingdoms of the Dump is a pixel art RPG inspired by 16- and 32-bit games of Japanese creators. The story's set in a fantasy world that looks like a junkyard, and the turn-based battles will have some action elements mixed in. What's interesting, the game was developed by two developers who are janitors by day.

Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective

Another expansion releasing on Tuesday will be Alloyed Collective for Risk of Rain 2. The DLC will bring six new stages and previously unknown types of enemies, items, and survivors.

October 19th

Brush Burial: Gutter World

Brush Burial: Gutter World is a first-person action game. We'll have the freedom to choose how we tackle tasks, but we'll also get to climb most surfaces using the protagonist's tail. Moreover, the maps will be designed with lots of vertical exploration in mind.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Demonschool

Demonschool is a promising RPG with a turn-based combat system, inspired by the Persona series. We will lead a group of students from a mysterious academy who will have to face demons.

Goat Simulator 3 – Baadlands: Furry Road

Fans of Goat Simulator 3 are eagerly counting down the days until the Baadlands: Furry Road expansion drops. It's gonna bring a new desert map full of chances to cause some serious chaos.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Early Access)

One of the most important releases of the week is expected to be Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, the sequel to the hit title that combined action RPG with a strategy game about running a small shop in a fantasy land. This time, instead of pixel art graphics, we will get full 3D

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Contraband Expansion

On Wednesday, the game Police Simulator: Patrol Officers will receive an expansion: Contraband Expansion. The DLC lets us keep things safe at two border checkpoints by checking people and vehicles for the contraband mentioned in the title.

October 20th

Cleared Hot (Early Access)

Cleared Hot is an action game inspired by the cult classic Desert Strike . It is an isometric shooter where we pilot a combat helicopter.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Cursed Companions (Early Access)

Cursed Companions is a cooperative dungeon crawler where gameplay revolves around forbidden words, and speaking them results in specific characters taking damage. We will also use our own voice to fight monsters and overcome traps.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a tactical RPG that feels a lot like classic board game dungeon crawlers.

The title was developed by Resolution Games, the creators of the well-received Demeo (88% positive reviews on Steam).

Hearts of Iron IV: No Compromise, No Surrender

On Thursday, the No Compromise, No Surrender expansion for Hearts of Iron IV will also be released. The DLC will focus on Japan, China, and the Philippines, introducing national goals for these countries.

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road combines elements of roguelike, arena survival, and tower defense. Our job is to defend a castle on wheels from hordes of monsters. This will require both equipping the fort with increasingly powerful turrets and independently fighting off enemies.

Neon Inferno

Neon Inferno is a 2D action game with beautiful pixel art graphics. In the game, we'll dive into a cyberpunk future, battling hordes of enemies in a classic side-scrolling style and shooting at foes in the background.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster is a refreshed version of the classic western FPS by LucasArts. The remaster is being handled by the pros at Nightdive, so we don't have to worry about the quality of the project.

Project Thea (Early Access)

Project Thea is the third installment of a series that combines elements of strategy, RPGs, card games, and survival games. The title takes us to a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by humans and creatures from Slavic legends, where magic intertwines with technology.

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted is a refreshed version of the classic shmup shooter, originally released in 1998 for the first generation of the PlayStation console. The original never came out on PC, so the remaster is going to be an even bigger deal for PC players.

Wretch: Divine Ascent

Wretch: Divine Ascent is an autobattler game designed for solo play. We'll be having one-on-one battles that play out automatically. Whether you win or lose depends on the moves you choose, the gear you pick, and how you organize it all in your inventory.

October 21th

Retrace the Light

Retrace the Light is an action game that features both platforming and isometric sections. In the fight, our character's special power will come in handy, letting him teleport back to where he just was.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Internal Extraction

Internal Extraction is a member of the popular genre of humorous survival horror games focused on co-op. The game has a couple of tricks up its sleeve to stand out in this crowded category – it features procedurally generated planets, and you can pretty much destroy them.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Also launching on Friday is Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. This is a pixel art beat 'em up based on the license of a popular low-budget horror series.