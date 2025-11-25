HoMM: Olden Era isn't out yet, and players already sink 200 hours into it. The secret lies in its „probably unlimited replayability”

Unfrozen studio CEO Denis Fedorov praises the almost unlimited replayability of the Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era demo, in which some players spend over 200 hours.
In the gaming world, demos usually just give you a little taste of the game—like a short bit of the campaign or a single map. However, in the case of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, the situation is entirely different. The strategy demo is so replayable that you can easily treat it like a full game, spending dozens or even hundreds of hours on it.
As revealed by Denis Fedorov, the CEO of the Unfrozen studio responsible for the game, there are players who have already logged over 200 hours just in the trial version. The secret lies in a random map generator, which provides "an incredible, possibly unlimited replayability." According to the developer, we can play for "tens or even hundreds of hours on different templates and still not get bored," and the multiplayer mode is all about that endless variety too.
The popularity of the demo is also confirmed by hard data. The demo for Olden Era became the most-played strategy demo ever on SteamDB, hitting a peak of over 24,000 players at the same time.
Despite the community's immense enthusiasm, Fedorov once tried to temper expectations. The CEO of the studio emphasized that not everything would run perfectly in Early Access.
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is heading exclusively to PC. The release was originally planned for this year but has been postponed to 2026.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
All you need to know about Bannerlord War Sails: Price, Release time, System requirements and more
„Any nomination I get, I really have to give to him” Expedition 33 voice actor praises motion capture performance
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick