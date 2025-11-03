How to complete Victory Ridge quest in Arc Raiders

Some of you probably know Embark Studios created by former EA Dice developers. Almost two years ago, they released a free-to-play FPS with impressive destruction mechanic – The Finals. Now, they are back with another shooter – retro-futuristic, postapocalyptic extraction game ARC Raiders. It was launch four days ago and almost instantly become a hit – gathering over 354,000 concurrent players at its peak on Steam. Even the confusion surrounding distribution model could not stop it. The game offers many activities, and quests are one of them. Some missions, however, are hard to complete.

How to complete Echoes of Victory Ridge quest in Arc Raiders

Echoes of Victory Ridge is one of the quest available in ARC Raiders. In theory, this is fairly simple mission – on Dam Battlegrounds, you must reach Victory Ridge, retrieve Major Aiva’s Patch and deliver it to Celeste. However, Battle Plans, just like Dog Collar, are hard to find, and you may feel lost.

ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios

So, what you have to do? First, you must look at the north part of the map. You will see location called Victory Ridge here. When you zoom there, you will see a place called West Broken Bridge. You must go there.

When you reach this location, you should search for a collapsed highway overpass (or a bridge if you prefer) – this is your waypoint. While there, you should go straight to the big remains of the road that lay on the ground. You will see two destroyed cars next to one of these debris. Now, you are in the right place. Documents are in the chest located under this “road”.

Now you can go back to Celeste and give her Major Aiva’s Patch. Good luck