What to do and how to get Dog Collar in ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is finally here (well, not for all). We can play it with friends or solo. The game is an extraction shooter, which means that you will find a lot of interesting items. Some of them are more useful than others. One of such items is a Dog Collar. If you are here, it means that you are either wondering what to do with it or how to find it. We will answer both of these questions.

Should you sell Dog Collar in ARC Raiders?

Let’s make it short – no. Dog Collar is an item needed to upgrade our companion Scrappy. This rooster can bring us some useful items. However, he starts at level 1. If you want to make him more helpful, you will need a Dog Collar. So, keep it safe in your inventory.

How to get Dog Collar in ARC Raiders

If you already know what the Dog Collar is for and would like to find one, you are in a good hands. ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter, so it means that loot is quite random and you can find the collar anywhere. However, this item has a tag “Residential.” It means that you should look for it among houses. Look on the map for places called House, Apartment or Residence, they are marked with an icon of a person. There, your chance to find the item is the biggest.

ARC Raiders is extremely popular, gathering over 170,000 players on Steam alone. Especially, if we take into consideration that the game is not free to play and you need to pay for it. Of course, initial numbers are not all. A lot depends on how many people will stay with the game for longer. The previous game from Embark Studios, The Finals, picked at 242,000 concurrent players, but now not more than 20,000 play at the same time in the busiest hours (still it is not a small number).