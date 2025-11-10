How to get Humidifier in ARC Raiders. Let's find the location of this precious loot

A couple of years ago, former EA Dice developers created Embark Studios. This team has given us two great shooters so far The Finals, and the latest one, ARC Raiders. The latter was released just two weeks ago. It is an extraction shooter which means that players have to gather a lot of loot and run with it to the safe base. Some items are more valuable than others. For example, at some point during exploration you can find Humidifier. It’s heavy, but valuable item and you might skip it at first. However, it can be used to complete Projects, as well as recycled to get some useful loot. And when you will need it, you probably won't be able to find it.

How to get Humidifier in ARC Raiders?

A Humidifier is one of the valuable items that you can find in ARC Raiders. You can recycle it for 2x Canister, 2x Wires or salvage for 2x Canister. So, it’s an important crafting part. Additionally, you can sell it for $1000 or use in a Project.

So, where can you find Humidifier? The highest chances are in the residential houses across the maps. Every time you are in the area of such buildings, you should search for this item. You should especially visit these three places:

Ruby Residence on Dam Battlegrounds. It’s located on northern side of the map. Hospital in Buried City [1] – especially middle and upper floors. This is the place situated on the northern part of the map. Red Tower in Buried City [2]. You will find this location in southern part of the region. When you reach this place, you should search lockers.

ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios

However, you must keep in mind that this item isn’t small. Humidifier weighs about 2kg and occupies 3 slots in your inventory. So, you must be prepared for that. At this point, you can jump into game and start searching for it. Good luck!