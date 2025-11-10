How to get Humidifier in ARC Raiders. Let's find the location of this precious loot

Humidifier is one of the important items in ARC Raiders. So, where can you find it? Let’s answer this question.
A couple of years ago, former EA Dice developers created Embark Studios. This team has given us two great shooters so far The Finals, and the latest one, ARC Raiders. The latter was released just two weeks ago. It is an extraction shooter which means that players have to gather a lot of loot and run with it to the safe base. Some items are more valuable than others. For example, at some point during exploration you can find Humidifier. It’s heavy, but valuable item and you might skip it at first. However, it can be used to complete Projects, as well as recycled to get some useful loot. And when you will need it, you probably won't be able to find it.
A Humidifier is one of the valuable items that you can find in ARC Raiders. You can recycle it for 2x Canister, 2x Wires or salvage for 2x Canister. So, it’s an important crafting part. Additionally, you can sell it for $1000 or use in a Project.
So, where can you find Humidifier? The highest chances are in the residential houses across the maps. Every time you are in the area of such buildings, you should search for this item. You should especially visit these three places:
However, you must keep in mind that this item isn’t small. Humidifier weighs about 2kg and occupies 3 slots in your inventory. So, you must be prepared for that. At this point, you can jump into game and start searching for it. Good luck!
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
