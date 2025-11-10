How to move capital in EU5. You will need books, money and more

Europa Universalis 5 is a mix of various games from Paradox. However, it seems that by combining different hits, they have developed one of its most complicated creations (good thing that many aspects of gameplay can by automatize). Players have issues with understanding various mechanics like Antagonism or Casus Belli. Even seemingly simple thing as Levies is not very straightforward. So, no wonder that moving capital, the most important city in you country, is also quite complicated.

Should you move capital in EU5?

The history shows that some countries moved their capitals throughout the centuries. It was often connected to the growing country and strategical placement. It is similar in EU5. Proximity to your capital is crucial if you want to maintain high control in the country. However, it is easier said than done, if the capital is in a bad spot. That’s why moving it might be a good idea but it will cost you.

How to move capital in UE5

Of course, you will have to pay for moving capital with Money and Stability. It will also take some time. You don’t move the most important city overnight. Moreover, all buildings that can only work in the capital will be destroyed.

Source: Europa Universalis V, developer: Paradox Tinto

There is also a hidden cost. You need to “build” the new capital and to do that, you need:

Paper Books Masonry Lumber

At the beginning of your game, you will have issues with getting enough Books. Of course, you can buy them on the market, however this source is unreliable. The best way to gather them is by getting your own Scriptoriums. Sadly, a steady supply of books can’t be built so easily. Moreover, you need to make sure that the books are available on the right market (some countries have multiple markets in their borders from the start).

Source: Europa Universalis V, developer: Paradox Tinto

If you have prepared everything, all you need to do is to go to the Government tab, pick Country and press the button in the upper left corner. If some places in your country can’t be picked to move the capital there, it means that you don’t have enough resources on the market to start the process in the first place.

Moreover, even if you have enough resources to begin, moving capital might be stopped if your market loses access to the resource for one reason or another.