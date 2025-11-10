ARC Raiders recycle list. What should you keep and what can you recycle

In ARC Raiders, the list of items you can get is enormous. If you don't know what to do with them, you'll find out here.
In ARC Raiders, players not only traverse dangerous locations to complete various missions, such as Digging Up Dirt, but also search for items like Dog Collar and Synthesized Fuel. The problem is that not everyone knows which items are worth recycling, leaving for hideout upgrades, or saving for quests. And there are quite a few of them... Fortunately, with our guide, no item will be used incorrectly!
Below is a list of specific items that are needed for all quests:
The list below has been sorted into specific hideout upgrades:
Work in progress.
The rest of the items that are not mentioned on any list can be safely recycled. However, keep in mind that the game is constantly evolving, so some items may become useful for new quests or further improvements to your hideout in upcoming updates.
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
