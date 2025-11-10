ARC Raiders recycle list. What should you keep and what can you recycle

In ARC Raiders, the list of items you can get is enormous. If you don't know what to do with them, you'll find out here.

Dawid Lubczynski

ARC Raiders recycle list. What should you keep and what can you recycle, image source: ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios.
ARC Raiders recycle list. What should you keep and what can you recycle Source: ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios.

In ARC Raiders, players not only traverse dangerous locations to complete various missions, such as Digging Up Dirt, but also search for items like Dog Collar and Synthesized Fuel. The problem is that not everyone knows which items are worth recycling, leaving for hideout upgrades, or saving for quests. And there are quite a few of them... Fortunately, with our guide, no item will be used incorrectly!

Items you should keep for quests in ARC Raiders

Below is a list of specific items that are needed for all quests:

  1. After Rain Comes – Battery x2.
  2. Clearer Skies – ARC Alloy x3.
  3. Doctor’s Orders – Antiseptic x2, Syringe x1, Durable Cloth x1, Great Mullein x1.
  4. Into The Fray – Leaper Pulse Unit x1.
  5. Mixed Signals – Surveyor Vault x1.
  6. Out of the Shadows – Rocketeer Driver x1.
  7. The Trifecta – Snitch Scanner x2, Wasp Driver x2, Hornet Driver x2.
  8. Trash Into Treasure – Wires x6, Battery x1.
  9. Tribute to Toledo – Power Rod x1.
  10. Unexpected Initiative – Water Pump x1, Fertilizer x1.

Items you should keep for hideout upgrades in ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders,developer: Embark Studios

The list below has been sorted into specific hideout upgrades:

  1. Explosives Station – Rubber Parts x50, ARC Alloy x6, Synthesized Fuel x3, Crude Explosives x5, Pop Trigger x5, Laboratory Reagents x3, Explosive Compound x5, Rocketeer Diver x3.
  2. Gear Bench – Plastic Parts x25, Fabric x30, Power Cable x3, Electrical Components x5, Hornet Diver x5, Industrial Battery x3, Advanced Electrical Components x5, Bastion Cell x6.
  3. Gunsmith – Rusted Tools x3, Mechanical Components x5, Wasp Driver x8, Rusted Gear x3, Advanced Mechanical Components x5, Sentinel Firing Core x4.
  4. Medical Lab – Fabric x50, ARC Alloy x6, Cracked Bioscanner x2, Durable Cloth x5, Tick Pod x8, Rusted Shut Medical kit x3, Antiseptic x8, Surveyor Vault x5.
  5. Refiner – Metal Parts x60, ARC Powercell x5, Toaster x3, ARC Motion Core x5, Fireball Burner x8, Motor x3, ARC Circuitry x10, Bombardier Cell x6.
  6. Scrappy – Dog Collar x1, Lemon x3, Apricot x15, Prickly Pear x6, Olives x6, Cat Bed x1, Mushroom x12, Very Comfortable Pillow x3.
  7. Utility Station – Plastic Parts x50, ARC Alloy x6, Damaged Heat Sink x2, Electrical Components x5, Snitch Scanner x6, Fried Motherboard x3, Advanced Electrical Components x5, Leaper Pulse Unit x4.

Items required for Project phases in ARC Raiders

Work in progress.

Which items should you recycle in ARC Raiders?

The rest of the items that are not mentioned on any list can be safely recycled. However, keep in mind that the game is constantly evolving, so some items may become useful for new quests or further improvements to your hideout in upcoming updates.

Dawid Lubczynski

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.

