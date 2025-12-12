PUBG Black Budget is an upcoming extraction shooter in the world of popular PUBG Battlegrounds. While there is some time to its release, the closed Alpha test is live right now, and you can take part in it. So, how to get the key? There are two ways.

How to get PUBG Black Budget (PBB) Alpha key

Of course, the simplest method is to press the “Request Access” button on Steam page. However, developers announced on the Discord server that they will allow players in waves. So, it means that not all volunteers will get access at the same time. Check your Steam library or your email to learn if you are the lucky winner.

Alternatively, you can earn a key watching drop-enabled creators, who play PBB on Twitch and Chzzk, for at least 30 minutes. You need to remember about two things, though. There is a limit to daily keys given that way and it resets at 4 PM CET. Secondly, the campaign may end at any moment without prior notice.

Test schedule