PUBG Black Budget sets date for Closed Alpha test. Play the new extraction shooter this December

Dawid Lubczynski

Extraction shooters have been super popular lately. ARC Raiders made a big impression on players, while the genre's precursor, Escape from Tarkov, appeared on Steam after many years of development with version 1.0. The strike continues with recently announced PUBG: Black Budget. And although the release date is still a long way off, a Closed Alpha Test will be available in December this year. How long will it last and what will it include? You can find out here.

PUBG Black Budget Closed Alpha test in a nutshell

Every player interested in shooters has surely heard about PUBG. It is a well-known brand that is trying its hand at a new game, namely PUBG Black Budget. To prepare a better product, devs decided on Closed Alpha tests, for which you can sign up right now.

The tests are divided into two weekly sessions. The first will start on Friday, December 12, and will last until Sunday, December 14. The second week of testing will begin a week later, on December 19, and will last until December 21. The regions that will be able to participate in the Alpha are North America, Europe, and Asia.

What can you expect from the tests? The developers explicitly state that they will mainly focus on combat pacing, extraction balance, player progression, and early-game systems.

Keep in mind that this is still very early access, so you may encounter bugs, which you should report on their official Discord.

How to get access to PUBG Black Budget Closed Alpha?

To gain access to the Alpha tests, go to the Steam PUBG Black Budget card and click the Request Access button. However, this method does not guarantee you will get that for sure.

You can also get access by watching the tests on Twitch and Chzzk, thanks to drops. However, this will only happen once the first tests start.

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

