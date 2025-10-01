How to play CoD Black Ops 7 early for free

Even though the strong candidate to the best FPS of year 2025 is Battlefield 6, Call of Duty doesn’t want to give any ground and tries its best to convince players to try it. Black Ops 7 developers have even promised to back off their decision to introduce many… less military skins for the operators, to call it lightly. Additionally, the game is still priced at the usual rate of 70 USD, not hiking to 80 USD which is already practiced by Nintendo. If that isn’t enough to convince you to buy the latest installment of CoD series, how about trying it out for free first? Here you will learn how to dive early into the year 2035 and experience what Treyarch has prepared for us.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 free beta dates

Even if you place yourself on the BF side, there isn’t anything that should stop you from giving Call of Duty Black Ops 7 a try. Especially that there will be an opportunity to check it out for free during Open Beta period that is happening, conveniently, just before Battlefield 6’s debut planned for October 10th, 2025.

Before that happens, though, CoD BO7 is opening its gates to everyone who wants to give it a chance. There will be an Open Beta available for everyone starting on October 5th and concluding on October 8th, 2025. However, if you have already purchased BO7, you will be able to enjoy the beta longer, as for those who have preordered this title, the Early Access Beta will start 3 days earlier, on October 2nd.

In case you are wondering, the beta will be available on all platforms – Xbox, PS4, PS5 and all eligible PC launchers like Battle.net, Xbox app and Steam. If you have preordered the game, you don’t need any extra code to start playing on October 2nd. All the prepurchases are already registered and automatically included in the Early Access Beta. If you still have any doubts or further questions, you can find a FAQ on the official Black Ops 7 Beta website. Have fun!