How to find Leeching Crystal in Megabonk. You need three of them for this rare achievement

Megabonk, called by its creator “Vampire Survivors but 3D” is still a popular title. Even today, game gathered over 100 000 concurrent players. It’s relatively close to its peak. If you are one of the players that play this arena survival regularly, you might want to get as many achievements as possible. So, let’s talk about one of them called Kevin. It requires finding three Leeching Crystals.

How to find Leeching Crystal in Megabonk

Megabonk has 102 different achievements. Some of them are extremely easy to get. For example, over 97% players on Steam, have Ghost. Now, let’s look at the bottom of list. One of the hardest achievements is Kevin (yes, it’s named after recently nerfed meme item). When we look at Steam, we will see that only 6% of players get it. This makes it the fourth rarest trophy among players.

In theory, Kevin isn’t that complicated. You must simply obtain 3 Leeching Crystal in one run. So, it looks like another luck-based achievement. This is partly true, however you still must know what to do. Leeching Crystals are uncommon items. They will appear in the run only if you have Regen Tome level 8.

You can get Regen Tome every time you level up. However, it’s not guaranteed, so you must be patient. When it finally appears, you must simply get it. When it reaches mentioned level 8. You can finally start searching for Leeching Crystal. So, you must:

search chests spread across the map, defeat bosses, trade with Shady Guy.

However, this is tricky. Leeching Crystal gives you +50% HP. At the same time, you will get -50% of health regeneration. So, it’s a risky deal even when you have only one item. When you have more, situation is harder. Of course you have a huge amount of HP, but when you make a mistake and your health will fall dangerously low, you will have to wait longer to recover.